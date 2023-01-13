ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul reacts after Dana White announces that the UFC has released Francis Ngannou: “He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA and will be until he loses.”

The mixed martial arts community was left stunned on Saturday when it was announced that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be released. After a long period of trying to nail Ngannou down with a new contract, Dana White revealed at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference that his heavyweight champion would be parting ways with the UFC. This announcement comes after Ngannou turned down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the company’s history.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Details How Offset Fought For Their Family After She Filed for Divorce

Cardi B is opening up about the what made her call off the divorce with husband Offset after filing in 2020. The Bronx superstar appeared in the debut episode of REVOLT‘s The Jason Lee Show that premiered in audio format on Monday (January 16). While discussing her relationship with the Migos rapper, Cardi shared how he fought for his family after she filed for divorce.
msn.com

Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Paul Explains Why He Missed Gangsta Boo’s Funeral

The Three 6 Mafia producer wasn’t present at the service on Saturday (January 14). 2023 got off to an awful start when it was reported that Gangsta Boo tragically passed away on New Year’s Day. The “Where Dem Dollas At” rapper was only 43 years old.
MiddleEasy

Jon Jones’ New Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid Fighter In The UFC, Per Manager

The manager of Jon Jones, Richard Schaefer, details the new contract Jones signed and his upcoming heavyweight debut. The time many MMA fans have been waiting for has become a reality, Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut. Over two years ago, Jones decided to relinquish the light heavyweight title and set his sights on heavyweight. There was a long transition period in which Jones needed to take care of himself physically and add enough weight to compete in the higher-weight class. There were also negotiation issues going on but all have been resolved and he is set to fight for the heavyweight title in March.
In Style

Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere

The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in some very questionable locations (see: their public restroom snapshots from several years ago, or the time Kim staged an Instagram photoshoot inside an outdated home that definitely wasn't hers). But Kylie's latest photo-op might be the most head-scratching of all, with followers questioning, "where in the world is Kylie Jenner?"
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Recalls Moment Offset Found Out About TakeOff's Death: 'It Was Terrible'

Cardi B has opened up about the moment she and Offset found out about TakeOff’s death. The Bronx bombshell appeared on the inaugural episode of Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee’s new eponymous podcast, where she recalled the night she and her husband received the tragic news that TakeOff — Offset’s cousin and Migos groupmate — had been shot and killed.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney Claims

Deb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. Deb Antney called cap on claims that Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’s affiliate Pookie Loc during a home invasion. During a recent interview with the Ugly Money Podcast, Deb Antney discussed Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle in...

