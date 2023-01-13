74-Year-Old Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges In Cape May County

Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cape May County Prosecutor

A 74-year-old man from Cape May Court House has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

The arrest of Henry Schenawolf of Secluded Hollow Road followed tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC),

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Schenawolf’s residence, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner.

Multiple computers were seized at the residence along with over 1,000 items of suspected child sexual abuse materials, the prosecutor said.

Schenawolf was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

