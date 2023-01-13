ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Meghan Markle bullying claims: Palace is 'protecting' the duchess by keeping review private, experts claim

By Stephanie Nolasco, Ashley Papa
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 29

Lillian Barber
3d ago

I think that the Royals have been over accommodating to the two abusers. they want to be noticed all the time but they want the money that comes with it. what shallow people

Reply(1)
10
Mary Mcmillan
4d ago

This proves that Harry and Meghan lied when they said that the Firm didn't protect Meghan. Of course she was protected or these people would be able to tell their side of the story. Harry and Meghan know this that's why they continue to lie .

Reply(2)
11
Christie Horvath
4d ago

The palace protected them. I’ve been. Bullied at the workplace and also treated to stuff. The stuff doesn’t replace respect.

Reply(4)
8
Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Reveals What He Loved About Ex Chelsy Davy, How Queen Influenced Their Split

Prince Harry recounted his previous romances in his book Spare. Among the relationships he revisited was with his then-long-time girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Prince William's younger brother shared the things about his ex-girlfriend, Davy, that he loved. Apparently, he loved how she carried out her free-spirited lifestyle. "I loved Chels’ ease,...
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry fans saddened over claim he never hugged his grandmother: ‘Where is the family love?’

Prince Harry has drawn sympathy for claiming in his record-breaking book Spare that he was never able to hug his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated memoir finally hit shelves on Tuesday, 10 January. Just hours after the autobiography was released, more than 400,000 copies were sold in the UK, making Spare the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.The 38-year-old royal has shared many shocking revelations about the royal family in his new book, including an alleged fight between himself and his brother, Prince William; his emotional struggle after the death of his mother, Princess Diana; and...
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
Fox News

Fox News

935K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy