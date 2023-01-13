ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Gastonia man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise

By Matthew Memrick
WNCT
 4 days ago

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30.

Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags.

After further investigation, they found Christenberry with the unpaid merchandise. Police apprehended the man and charged him with felony larceny. After the arrest, police took him to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

There is no other information at this time.

