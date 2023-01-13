my brother made a stupid decision and took what he thought was a percocet. it turned out to be laced with fntyl unbeknownst to him and took his life. I definitely think there needs to be harsher penalties for selling fntyl. I work in the field of addiction and recently had a client overdose on THC edibles that were laced with fntyl unbeknownst to her. thank God she pulled thru, but many do not. the re-pressed pills laced with fntyl look exactly like prescription pills, and some do not realize they are laced and due. fntyl is highly addictive, extremely powerful, and very deadly.
y'all buy blaming drug dealers but not liquor companies for drunk driving accidents. I just don't understand because no one forced it on them. when did we stop holding people personally responsible for their own death. this world is crazy
My friend just died from this they just found him dead in his this past week been dead in his motel room he worked for the motel he was dead in his room for two days
