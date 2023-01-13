ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Fentanyl Kills
4d ago

my brother made a stupid decision and took what he thought was a percocet. it turned out to be laced with fntyl unbeknownst to him and took his life. I definitely think there needs to be harsher penalties for selling fntyl. I work in the field of addiction and recently had a client overdose on THC edibles that were laced with fntyl unbeknownst to her. thank God she pulled thru, but many do not. the re-pressed pills laced with fntyl look exactly like prescription pills, and some do not realize they are laced and due. fntyl is highly addictive, extremely powerful, and very deadly.

Bre Shaun Crawford
4d ago

y'all buy blaming drug dealers but not liquor companies for drunk driving accidents. I just don't understand because no one forced it on them. when did we stop holding people personally responsible for their own death. this world is crazy

Estelle Benge
4d ago

My friend just died from this they just found him dead in his this past week been dead in his motel room he worked for the motel he was dead in his room for two days

qcnews.com

Friends, family remember fallen York County deputy

Family and friends of the late deputy gathered at Hobos, a York County restaurant to share memories and help a charity. Friends, family remember fallen York County deputy. Family and friends of the late deputy gathered at Hobos, a York County restaurant to share memories and help a charity. Randolph...
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

LKN Fest scammer takes advantage of Mooresville girl

A little girl with a rare, terminal disease lost out after someone took advantage of her and her family by holding a less-than-adequate fundraiser and left town with the money. LKN Fest scammer takes advantage of Mooresville girl. A little girl with a rare, terminal disease lost out after someone...
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

'Hate still exists.' Racial slur on Salisbury bus discovered

The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business. ‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur on Salisbury bus …. The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located. Deputies said...
NEBO, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC
qcnews.com

1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Husband, wife died in Cleveland Co. shooting involving another family member

CASAR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies say a husband and wife died in a double shooting on Sunday at their home. Authorities got a domestic situation call from 6558 Casar Road Sunday at 11:27 p.m. David Owens called to report he was in a domestic dispute with his wife, Clarice Owens. The man called another family member, Jordan Stephens, who lived next door to the residence.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC

