INCONSISTENCY! Prince Harry Accused of Messing Up Meghan Markle’s First Date Dress Details

Prince Harry is riding on the success of his memoir Spare. The book has created history in terms of first-day sales all across the globe. However, the Duke is also facing a heavy backlash as the readers have pointed out various inconsistencies in the events mentioned in Spare. The royal experts and the crown loyalists took no time in terming the prince a liar after the claims of him contradicting his wife Meghan Markle’s previous interview went viral.
Sydney Sweeney to Let Machine Gun Kelly Tattoo Her Without Qualms?

Sydney Sweeney, despite acting ever since she was a kid, found her trademark role in the chaotic Cassie from HBO’s Euphoria. The actress wrapped up a divinely successful year with two Primetime Emmy nominations, two chart-topping series, and also a global fanbase. If the Internet is to believe, then Sydney Sweeney should be the next woman to choose Pete Davidson, given his exquisite history of dating some of the most beautiful and successful women in Hollywood.
Sadie Sink Leaves Fans Speechless Flaunting Her Chanel Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

THE AWARDS SEASON IS ON! Fans are going gaga over their favorite celebrities hitting the red carpets. Just when the internet was blazing with snaps from the dazzling night of the Golden Globes, the 28th Critics Choice Awards knocked on our doors. Bringing top on-screen and television performances, this event was hosted at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. While this might just be another evening of fun for many, it was certainly a glorious moment for Sadie Sink.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How “Incredile Cook” Ryan Gosling & “Kitchen Freak” Eva Mendes Are Setting New Parenting Standards in Hollywood

Ryan Gosling, ever since he made his transition from the all-rounder Disney kid to the indie star of Hollywood, has always been a subject of interest. Furthermore, Gosling’s acting career and his love life magnificently merged when he became a part of what would become a magnum opus for romantic movies, The Notebook, and started dating Rachel Mcadams. And although the two of them did break up, Gosling’s love life had already become a permanent entity for top news.
“It would surprise people…”- Bianca Censori’s Clan Spills Beans About Her Crazy Life Before She Married Kanye West Secretly

Close ones finally spill the beans on the new mystery wife of Kanye West. The singer, which had disappeared amidst controversies, finally surfaced as news of him marrying his 27-year-old Yeezy employee started to spread. So far, only a couple of photos of his wife, Bianca Censori have been out, but not much has been known about her.
“I can’t believe..”,- Proud Mother Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of Chicago’s Hello Kitty Themed Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian does not hold back when it’s about her children. The socialite who recently divorced Kanye West seems to continue being happy with their four children close to her. North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint are the four children that the celebrity couple co-parents. There is no doubt that children get to live a life of luxury and the best of all things.
Ready for the Crazy! Fans Sing Stand Ready for The Boys Season 4 Diabolical Antics Following Stephen Fleet’s Statement About the Content Being Disgusting

All the hardcore fans of the satirical superhero series The Boys might know that season 4 is ready to make a big blast. The show became popular for the depiction of bloody carnage left behind by the disloyal members of a superhero team. With the third and most recent season diving into increasingly unstable and absurd areas like that Termite scene or the infamous Herogasm episode, fans are now wondering what brutal turn the story will take in the next chapter.
How Billie Eilish Became a Part of Iggy Pop Accepting Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Even though Iggy Pop is getting older now, there are barely any music lovers in the 21st century who are not familiar with this legend. A few years ago, he received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. But did you know he was hesitant to accept the award at first, and something about Billie Eilish persuaded him to do so?
“It just made me…”- ‘The Last of Us’ Actress Nico Parker Reveals How Billie Eilish Influenced Her Performance in the Show

Nico Parker seems to have gotten some inspiration from Billie Eilish. The English actress was most recently cast as Sarah for the tv show adaptation of the famed game The Last of Us. She also worked in the movie Dumbo, making it her first big role. But every role is a new challenge, and for the teen, playing a serious role required some extra nudge.
After Kim Kardashian’s Subtle Dig, Bianca Censori’s Family Reacts To Kanye West’s Private Wedding

After leaving people confused for several weeks, Kanye West dropped the most unexpected bomb of all time. According to the reports revealed on January 13, the rapper has finally moved on from Kim Kardashian. He tied the knot with an architectural designer who worked at Yeezy in a private ceremony. The internet went on fire instantly after the fashion mogul was photographed dining with her in a restaurant at Beverly Hills.
STOP! Ryan Reynolds Urges Fans to NOT Make Deadpool Art in a Hilarious PSA Featuring the Cutest Version of the Merc With a Mouth

Do you realize Deadpool gets paid to take out the bad guys? Well, this is just a friendly reminder as Ryan Reynolds has a message for Deadpool fans who have been expressing their love for the character. While fans cannot wait for Deadpool 3 to come out, they are creating art in different forms to express their eagerness. This time someone made the Deadpool costume with balloons.

