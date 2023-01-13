ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Public access resumes at Fort Bliss for first time in 2 years

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fort Bliss is once again opening its gates to the public for the first time in two years. Fort Bliss limited access to just services members, families, and civil servants in 2020 because of COVID-19. The "Bliss is Back" campaign invites veterans and visitors...
FORT BLISS, TX
KFOX 14

Mini Sports Basketball season in El Paso registration opens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the Mini Sports Basketball season at several recreation centers. The mini sports program is available for children ages 4-7 and introduces children to teamwork, sportsmanship, and player development. Young participants learn...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Allen...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Friend, former police officer remembers fallen EPPD Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with KFOX14,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Person with knee injury rescued from Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Search and Rescue crew responded to an injured individual at the Franklin Mountains Monday night. The crew responded to Ranger Peak for a patient with a knee injury. When the crew got the individual down the mountain, they declined...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police investigate shooting at Copia in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigated a shooting in central El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday. Police dispatch reported the incident happened on Gateway West and Copia after 2 a.m. . All lanes along Gateway West and Copia were closed, but reopened around 6...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans enjoyed their Sunday afternoon despite high winds

EL PASO, T.X. — As the sun city experienced warmer temperatures, high winds brought a breath of fresh air. Despite the weather, a surprisingly good amount of people showed up at the park. One person KFOX14 spoke with said they did not enjoy the wind, but most people we...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces International Airport begins commercial flights

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Las Cruces International Airport is offering passenger air services. The seven round-trip flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque will be offered per week through Advanced Airlines services. Every Monday and Friday they will offer two round-trip...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

New 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 24-hour cannabis dispensary is set to open in Chaparral, New Mexico. High Horse Cannabis Company plans to open its 24-hour cannabis dispensary beginning at midnight on February 4. The dispensary, which opened in May 2022, will open two drive-through windows that will be...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

UTEP bans TikTok on Wi-Fi networks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has banned TikTok on all its Wi-Fi networks following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott. “The University is complying with the directive. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources were also directed to develop guidelines for any exceptions. UTEP expects additional guidance soon," a statement from UTEP read.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
EL PASO, TX

