Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
KFOX 14
Public access resumes at Fort Bliss for first time in 2 years
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fort Bliss is once again opening its gates to the public for the first time in two years. Fort Bliss limited access to just services members, families, and civil servants in 2020 because of COVID-19. The "Bliss is Back" campaign invites veterans and visitors...
KFOX 14
Mini Sports Basketball season in El Paso registration opens
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the Mini Sports Basketball season at several recreation centers. The mini sports program is available for children ages 4-7 and introduces children to teamwork, sportsmanship, and player development. Young participants learn...
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Allen...
KFOX 14
Friend, former police officer remembers fallen EPPD Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with KFOX14,...
KFOX 14
Person with knee injury rescued from Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Search and Rescue crew responded to an injured individual at the Franklin Mountains Monday night. The crew responded to Ranger Peak for a patient with a knee injury. When the crew got the individual down the mountain, they declined...
KFOX 14
Police investigate shooting at Copia in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigated a shooting in central El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday. Police dispatch reported the incident happened on Gateway West and Copia after 2 a.m. . All lanes along Gateway West and Copia were closed, but reopened around 6...
KFOX 14
Las Crucens give their thoughts on direct flights out of Las Cruces to Albuquerque
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the first time in almost 20 years, the Las Cruces International Airport's anticipated first commercial flight took off on Monday morning. KFOX14 spoke with people around town who said they thought opening up the airport to passengers was a good idea and it...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans enjoyed their Sunday afternoon despite high winds
EL PASO, T.X. — As the sun city experienced warmer temperatures, high winds brought a breath of fresh air. Despite the weather, a surprisingly good amount of people showed up at the park. One person KFOX14 spoke with said they did not enjoy the wind, but most people we...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces International Airport begins commercial flights
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Las Cruces International Airport is offering passenger air services. The seven round-trip flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque will be offered per week through Advanced Airlines services. Every Monday and Friday they will offer two round-trip...
KFOX 14
Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso looking to get feedback on possible regulations for short-term rentals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is looking to regulate short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, across the Borderland. The city is looking at limiting the number of STRs that can operate in one area, adding permit requirements, and enforcement actions. KFOX14 spoke to property...
KFOX 14
New 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in Chaparral
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 24-hour cannabis dispensary is set to open in Chaparral, New Mexico. High Horse Cannabis Company plans to open its 24-hour cannabis dispensary beginning at midnight on February 4. The dispensary, which opened in May 2022, will open two drive-through windows that will be...
KFOX 14
SUV crashes into northwest El Paso home following chase involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle chase that started on Transmountain Road ended in a northwest El Paso neighborhood, with an SUV crashing into a home. The vehicle crashed into a home at 7523 Porterhouse Court, just off of Redd and Resler drives. A man identified as Federico...
KFOX 14
Video of El Paso officer detaining teen during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
KFOX 14
Full-interview: Locos head coach Brian Clarhaut in studio to talk about his new squad
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There's a new man in charge here in El Paso, Brian Clarhaut and he's ready to hit the ground running with the Locomotive. Clarhaut, 36, spent the last six years coaching in Sweden before accepting the job here in the Sun City in December.
KFOX 14
UTEP bans TikTok on Wi-Fi networks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has banned TikTok on all its Wi-Fi networks following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott. “The University is complying with the directive. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources were also directed to develop guidelines for any exceptions. UTEP expects additional guidance soon," a statement from UTEP read.
KFOX 14
Human smuggling attempt ends in crash involving migrants in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities said a crash of an overturned vehicle in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning involved migrants. The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on Gateway East between Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Texas Department of Public...
KFOX 14
U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
KFOX 14
Police look for couple that left man with serious injuries in hit-and-run in central EP
Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for a couple that crashed with a 35-year-old man and left him with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in central El Paso. The crash happened on the 2600 block of Montana and Rosewood Street Sunday morning at 2:18 a.m. December 18th. According to...
Comments / 0