Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
cbs4local.com
Phase 1 of constructing new El Paso Water Headquarters to begin
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Water began planning for a new headquarters building in 2018. The construction of the headquarters will be in three different phases, according to agenda minutes from the Public Service Board. The first phase covers the parking, the second phase will be the...
cbs4local.com
Anthony High School students launch 'Wildcat Student News'
The Wildcat Student News is a new student broadcast at Anthony High School. In its first-year students have quickly begun to tell the stories of their community along with spotlighting students and staff that they feel deserve recognition. Layla Diaz is one of the news anchors for WSN. She said...
cbs4local.com
Rep. Henry Rivera recalls time at El Paso Police Department with Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with CBS4,...
cbs4local.com
Mini Sports Basketball season in El Paso registration opens
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the Mini Sports Basketball season at several recreation centers. The mini sports program is available for children ages 4-7 and introduces children to teamwork, sportsmanship, and player development. Young participants learn...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said...
cbs4local.com
Sunland Park Fire Department acquires 2 automated CPR machines
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sunland Park Fire Department is utilizing new automated CPR machines while responding to emergencies. The Zoll AutoPulse machines were purchased through a $3,500 grant from the New Mexico Emergency Medical Systems Bureau. "This takes the place of essentially two responders. This machine will...
cbs4local.com
People from Albuquerque, Las Crucens excited for Las Cruces airport commercial flights
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the first time in almost 20 years, the Las Cruces International Airport's anticipated first commercial flight took off on Monday morning. CBS4 spoke with people around town who said they thought opening up the airport to passengers was a good idea and it...
cbs4local.com
Person with knee injury rescued from Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Search and Rescue crew responded to an injured individual at the Franklin Mountains Monday night. The crew responded to Ranger Peak for a patient with a knee injury. When the crew got the individual down the mountain, they declined...
cbs4local.com
Police investigate shooting at Copia in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigated a shooting in central El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday. Police dispatch reported the incident happened on Gateway West and Copia after 2 a.m. . All lanes along Gateway West and Copia were closed, but reopened around 6...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces International Airport begins commercial flights
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Las Cruces International Airport is offering passenger air services. The seven round-trip flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque will be offered per week through Advanced Airlines services. Every Monday and Friday they will offer two round-trip...
cbs4local.com
New York Mayor Eric Adams visits El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New York Mayor Eric Adams is in El Paso Sunday, according to a news release issued by Adam’s office. According to his public schedule, Adams met with city and county El Paso officials, including Mayor Oscar Leeser, to see how the migrant crisis has affected the community and what processes they are following.
cbs4local.com
Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso seeks public feedback on possible regulations for short-term rentals
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to regulate short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, across the Borderland. The city is looking at limiting the number of STRs that can operate in one area, adding permit requirements, and enforcement actions. CBS4 spoke to property...
cbs4local.com
Full-interview: Locos head coach Brian Clarhaut in studio to talk about his new squad
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There's a new man in charge here in El Paso, Brian Clarhaut and he's ready to hit the ground running with the Locomotive. Clarhaut, 36, spent the last six years coaching in Sweden before accepting the job here in the Sun City in December.
cbs4local.com
Video of El Paso officer detaining juvenile during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
cbs4local.com
UTEP bans TikTok on Wi-Fi networks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has banned TikTok on all its Wi-Fi networks following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott. “The University is complying with the directive. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources were also directed to develop guidelines for any exceptions. UTEP expects additional guidance soon," a statement from UTEP read.
cbs4local.com
U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
cbs4local.com
Police look for couple that left man with serious injuries in hit-and-run in central EP
Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for a couple that crashed with a 35-year-old man and left him with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in central El Paso. The crash happened on the 2600 block of Montana and Rosewood Street Sunday morning at 2:18 a.m. December 18th. According to...
cbs4local.com
Bond denied for man accused at firing at authorities during high-speed chase in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man suspected of shooting his wife and later was involved in a slew of armed robberies followed by a police pursuit appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a police...
cbs4local.com
Feds decide alleged El Paso Walmart shooter won't face death penalty
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The man accused of the deadly El Paso Walmart shooting will not face the death penalty in the federal case, according to a notice filed by The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas Tuesday. “The United States of America hereby notifies...
