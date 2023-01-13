ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Phase 1 of constructing new El Paso Water Headquarters to begin

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Water began planning for a new headquarters building in 2018. The construction of the headquarters will be in three different phases, according to agenda minutes from the Public Service Board. The first phase covers the parking, the second phase will be the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Anthony High School students launch 'Wildcat Student News'

The Wildcat Student News is a new student broadcast at Anthony High School. In its first-year students have quickly begun to tell the stories of their community along with spotlighting students and staff that they feel deserve recognition. Layla Diaz is one of the news anchors for WSN. She said...
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

Mini Sports Basketball season in El Paso registration opens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the Mini Sports Basketball season at several recreation centers. The mini sports program is available for children ages 4-7 and introduces children to teamwork, sportsmanship, and player development. Young participants learn...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sunland Park Fire Department acquires 2 automated CPR machines

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sunland Park Fire Department is utilizing new automated CPR machines while responding to emergencies. The Zoll AutoPulse machines were purchased through a $3,500 grant from the New Mexico Emergency Medical Systems Bureau. "This takes the place of essentially two responders. This machine will...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Person with knee injury rescued from Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Search and Rescue crew responded to an injured individual at the Franklin Mountains Monday night. The crew responded to Ranger Peak for a patient with a knee injury. When the crew got the individual down the mountain, they declined...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police investigate shooting at Copia in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigated a shooting in central El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday. Police dispatch reported the incident happened on Gateway West and Copia after 2 a.m. . All lanes along Gateway West and Copia were closed, but reopened around 6...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces International Airport begins commercial flights

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Las Cruces International Airport is offering passenger air services. The seven round-trip flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque will be offered per week through Advanced Airlines services. Every Monday and Friday they will offer two round-trip...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

New York Mayor Eric Adams visits El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New York Mayor Eric Adams is in El Paso Sunday, according to a news release issued by Adam’s office. According to his public schedule, Adams met with city and county El Paso officials, including Mayor Oscar Leeser, to see how the migrant crisis has affected the community and what processes they are following.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

UTEP bans TikTok on Wi-Fi networks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has banned TikTok on all its Wi-Fi networks following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott. “The University is complying with the directive. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources were also directed to develop guidelines for any exceptions. UTEP expects additional guidance soon," a statement from UTEP read.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Feds decide alleged El Paso Walmart shooter won't face death penalty

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The man accused of the deadly El Paso Walmart shooting will not face the death penalty in the federal case, according to a notice filed by The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas Tuesday. “The United States of America hereby notifies...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy