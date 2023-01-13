WVU Tech receives $75,000 from Appalachian Electric Power

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Institute of Technology announced on Friday, January 13, 2023, they have received a grant from Appalachian Electric Power.

A $75,000 grant was requested from Appalachian Power to help provide CYME engineering software to students. WVU Tech requested financial support from the AEP Foundation to purchase the Eaton Cooper CYME software package, which is typically used for primary power flow and short circuit analysis at many retail energy providers, including AEP.

The Electrical and Computer Engineering Department offers a robust Electrical Energy Systems area of emphasis, and adding the CYME software will enhance course content. By acquiring the CYME software, students will work with more realistic systems, like the ones that AEP manages. As students develop skills with the software, Tech hopes to have related opportunities with AEP and student involvement in projects that will enhance the learning experience.

“I would like to thank the AEP Foundation for providing this opportunity to WVU Tech to enhance our university-industry partnership. It is a great example of how industry and academia should work together to improve the quality of life for students, faculty and ultimately for the people in our state. We are looking forward to educating our students to tackle the existing problems we face every day with these advanced tools and find solutions that will benefit society. The students and engineering faculty at WVU Tech will benefit from this donation greatly.” Dr. Kenan Hatipoglu, Chair and Associate Professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at WVU Tech

