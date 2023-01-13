Read full article on original website
Noem: ‘I’m not convinced that I need to run for president’
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Wednesday said she’s “not convinced” she needs to run for the White House despite talk of the governor as a possible 2024 contender. “’I’m not convinced that I need to run for president,” Noem told Robert Costa of CBS News. Costa pressed the governor, who won reelection to…
dakotafreepress.com
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract
Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
mykxlg.com
Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former Senator Richard M. Kelly
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, January 18, in honor of former state Senator Richard M. Kelly. He served in the South Dakota State Senate from 2002-2006. Funeral services for former...
KELOLAND TV
Top SD legislators want to tighten out-of-state trips
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two leaders of the Legislature’s Executive Board want to change how out-of-state travel and costs are approved for some South Dakota lawmakers. The proposal would give the board authority to approve or deny travel outside South Dakota for those legislators during the second year of their term if they’re term-limited.
sdpb.org
Legislative panel rejects bill granting GOAC subpoena power | Jan 16
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A house panel is rejecting a bill that would allow a legislative group...
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem’s food sales tax bill introduced on Tuesday
One Democrat legislator joined 11 Republicans in introducing a bill on Tuesday that would remove the state’s portion of the sales tax on food items. After opposing a similar measure last year, Governor Kristi Noem campaigned in her 2022 election to pass a bill to remove the state sales tax on food items.
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
KELOLAND TV
SD judges might get to charge device-search fees
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People convicted of state crimes in South Dakota could face an additional fee if law enforcement found the need to search electronic devices for evidence in those crimes. The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed legislation Tuesday that would let South Dakota judges add a fee up...
dakotanewsnow.com
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
dakotafreepress.com
Manhart Officially Coordinating Federal and State Elections
Scary things pop into my inbox every now and then. Among the scariest is this reminder from the Secretary of State to file my campaign finance report by January 27, 2022. The typo isn’t mine (though when I type dates for my citations, my left middle finger does keep twitching to repeat the 2 instead of yielding to the index finger’s reach for the 3). And no, my and everyone else’s year-end reports aren’t a whole year overdue. The Secretary of State’s emailer is stuck in the time warp. They have the day right—year-end campaign finance reports for 2022 are due January 27, the last Friday of this month, two Fridays from now. But Monae Johnson‘s office is again demonstrating its inattention to detail by letting this reminder go out twice (they sent a similar reminder on January 3) with the wrong year.
Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota
In December of 1989, Gov. George Mickelson wrote to Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago asking for his help writing a proclamation that would declare a year of reconciliation between the races in South Dakota. In the letter, Mickelson noted that racial harmony in the nation had been helped along by the work of Martin Luther […] The post Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD ACLU against legislation banning gender-affirming care for trans minors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ACLU of South Dakota opposes legislation that would prohibit doctors from providing life-saving gender-affirming care to transgender South Dakotans. HB 1080, which was introduced today by Reps. Bethany Soye and Jon Hansen, continues the streak of bills that would codify discrimination against...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
sdstandardnow.com
As 2023 session opens, Republicans attack freedom with bill aiming to outlaw ranked choice voting
Less than 24 hours into the South Dakota 2023 legislative session, the first assault on your freedom has been filed. Ironic because on Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and other Republicans bragged about our state being the “Freest in the Country.”. The bill was filed by Republicans who don’t really...
Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide
In 2013, then-Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court David Gilbertson was quoted in The New York Times for a story on a shortage of lawyers in rural areas. Gilbertson helped spearhead an effort called “Project Rural Practice,” a coordinated effort to address that issue. The goal was critical, Gilbertson told reporter Ethan Bronner. […] The post Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
Increase in gun sales creates a new norm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Until 2020, an average of about 13.5 million guns were sold in the United States however, this increased three years ago to 22 million. In 2021, South Dakota sold more than 90 thousand guns. Although South Dakota is considered small compared to other states by population, it was one of the top 5 for gun sales per-capita.
KETV.com
Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff react to Governor’s “State of the State” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem laid out her legislative priorities in her “State of the State” speech this week. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she heard the tone. Hunhoff says the Governor again made a point of cutting the sales tax on groceries.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two new states to be added to South Dakota’s advantage program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Board of Regents voted to add two additional states to the Advantage program offered by the Rushmore State’s six public colleges. Wisconsin and Illinois students will now be offered in-state tuition rates by next fall thanks to the South Dakota Advantage program. The addition of the two states, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents, is to grow enrollment and lead to more graduates staying in South Dakota after graduation.
