Abilene, TX

Taylor County takes position on potential new juvenile center

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The new Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley lead his second meeting earlier this morning and although it is early in his tenure, he and the other commissioners took their position on a potential juvenile detention center. After several weeks of deliberating, the County Commissioners voted...
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
New multipurpose facilities coming to AISD high schools

ABILENE, Texas — Construction is underway at both Abilene High and Cooper High Schools for multipurpose facilities - funded by surplus general funds okayed by the school board back in August of 2022. The facilities contain a 75 yard field, with football field markings, soccer markings, softball and baseball...
ABILENE, TX
West Virginia, Walgreens reach $83M opioid settlement

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement has been reached between West Virginia and Walgreens in a case alleging the pharmacy chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in the state, officials announced Wednesday. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office reached a settlement for $83 million...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hundreds gather for annual MLK march in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Today, many people in Abilene chose to spend a part of their Martin Luther King Jr. Day by gathering together and honoring the civil rights giant. "I pray that this is not just a march, I pray that this is not just some moment in time but this is a moment where we can come together as a family," an organizer announced to the crowd before the march began.
ABILENE, TX
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
VIRGINIA STATE
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland

ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
EASTLAND, TX
Schools struggle to overcome the cost of school meals as inflation soars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — School districts are struggling to overcome the cost of feeding students as they try to adhere to federal nutritional requirements with pandemic relief programs lifted. “Costs are just soaring all over the place,” Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Sherri Smith said. “They’re...
Abilene man arrested for attempted aggravated kidnapping of 12-year-old

WINTERS, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. According to a press release, Ernest Martinez Jr, of Abilene, was socializing with a 12-year-old on social media. The pair agreed to meet at a park inside city limits in Winters, Texas.
ABILENE, TX

