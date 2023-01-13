Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
ktxs.com
Taylor County takes position on potential new juvenile center
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The new Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley lead his second meeting earlier this morning and although it is early in his tenure, he and the other commissioners took their position on a potential juvenile detention center. After several weeks of deliberating, the County Commissioners voted...
ktxs.com
New multipurpose facilities coming to AISD high schools
ABILENE, Texas — Construction is underway at both Abilene High and Cooper High Schools for multipurpose facilities - funded by surplus general funds okayed by the school board back in August of 2022. The facilities contain a 75 yard field, with football field markings, soccer markings, softball and baseball...
ktxs.com
West Virginia, Walgreens reach $83M opioid settlement
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement has been reached between West Virginia and Walgreens in a case alleging the pharmacy chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in the state, officials announced Wednesday. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office reached a settlement for $83 million...
ktxs.com
Hundreds gather for annual MLK march in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Today, many people in Abilene chose to spend a part of their Martin Luther King Jr. Day by gathering together and honoring the civil rights giant. "I pray that this is not just a march, I pray that this is not just some moment in time but this is a moment where we can come together as a family," an organizer announced to the crowd before the march began.
ktxs.com
Hispanic Leadership Council president speaks on the Sears Park vandalism
Where do we go from here? It’s a question that Hispanic Leadership Council president Samuel Garcia and the community that comes to Sears Park, are asking after a recent fire in the area and on the playground. “The park when you come out here you see a ton of...
ktxs.com
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Attempted barista kidnapping, Miss Universe from Texas
ABILENE, Texas — Surveillance footage has gone viral online after a man was caught on video attempting to kidnap a barista at a drive thru window. Authorities said the man tried to drag the woman through the window with a looped zip tie. Footage shows him grabbing the baristas...
ktxs.com
13 high schools in Virginia didn't notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Another school system in Northern Virginia has admitted to not telling students about their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship deadlines. Two Prince William County high schools most recently didn't notify students, the school district told WJLA. The school...
ktxs.com
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland
ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
ktxs.com
Schools struggle to overcome the cost of school meals as inflation soars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — School districts are struggling to overcome the cost of feeding students as they try to adhere to federal nutritional requirements with pandemic relief programs lifted. “Costs are just soaring all over the place,” Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Sherri Smith said. “They’re...
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for attempted aggravated kidnapping of 12-year-old
WINTERS, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. According to a press release, Ernest Martinez Jr, of Abilene, was socializing with a 12-year-old on social media. The pair agreed to meet at a park inside city limits in Winters, Texas.
ktxs.com
University admits calling professor 'Islamophobic' for showing pics of Muhammad was 'flawed'
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — Following outcry and a lawsuit, Hamline University is walking back its decision to label a now-fired professor "Islamophobic" for showing students images of the prophet Muhammad. Former adjunct professor Erika López Prater was teaching a class focused on Islamic art at Hamline during the...
Comments / 0