SAG Nominations: With Julia Garner, Jason Bateman & Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’ Outshines ‘Barry’ and ‘Better Call Saul’

Did Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Show Her Subtle Support for Will Smith Before Her Death?
Ever since the slap gate, multiple celebrities have shown their support or criticized Will Smith. Almost a year after the incident, the world still seems to be divided over what happened on the night of the Oscars. However, it seems like Elvis Presley’s daughter made clear to the world what her stand was on the topic.
All You Need To Know About Late Actress Anne Heche’s 2 Children, Homer And Atlas
Anne Heche played iconic characters in movies like Walking and Talking, Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Psycho. The late actress successfully struck a balance between her acting career and running a successful family life as a mother to her two children, Homer and Atlas. Sadly, Heche passed away at 53 following a fatal car crash on August 12, 2022.
Netflix Recreates Classic Romcom Magic With Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher With ‘Your Place or Mine’
The name Your Place or Mine leaves no room for doubt that a one-night stand is involved somewhere in the equation. But this Netflix flick is not your average one-night stand and turns out to be the yin to the yang kind of romantic comedy. Masterfully crafted by Aline Brosh McKenna who has also helmed blockbuster projects such as The Devil Wears Prada, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, 27 Dresses, and Morning Glory, the writer and director was the go-to for anyone looking to make a timeless romantic comedy in her time.
Ryan Reynolds Going Wild With National Geographic Series ‘Underdogs’ And Unsophisticated Cast of Animals
Life with Ryan Reynolds is a certified giggle fest. And it seems like we are once again going to experience it firsthand within a broader spectrum of nature. National Geographic has apparently sealed the approval of the Reynolds-helmed series, Underdogs– a brand new Telenovela series on animal history with a brand new perspective. And guess what? The Merc with the mouth is not only producing it but will also be the omnipresent narrator throughout! Yes, it is certainly going to be a fun-inducing experience.
‘Good Afternoon’ Songwriter Benj Pasek on How Ryan Reynolds Inspired R-Rated ‘Mary Poppins’
Spirited songwriter Benj Pasek has credited Ryan Reynolds for adding a creative twist to the song. Every year, there is one Christmas movie released to bless the holiday season. This year it was the Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds starrer musical movie. While the stars were appreciated for their efforts, the shining factor in the movie was its song Good Afternoon.
“It just made me…”- ‘The Last of Us’ Actress Nico Parker Reveals How Billie Eilish Influenced Her Performance in the Show
Nico Parker seems to have gotten some inspiration from Billie Eilish. The English actress was most recently cast as Sarah for the tv show adaptation of the famed game The Last of Us. She also worked in the movie Dumbo, making it her first big role. But every role is a new challenge, and for the teen, playing a serious role required some extra nudge.
His Deadpool-Like Courage Got Ryan Reynolds Suspended From School
If you have seen Deadpool, you would know how he behaves. Well, the character sometimes becomes stubborn and acts without thinking. But if we really think about it, haven’t we all at least once acted that way? Well, not when we enter adulthood. But while studying in school, we all have done something for fun that must have ended in a serious situation. Well, you’re not alone to have done it. The Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has lived his school life with the utmost adventurous spirit.
TWITTER DIVIDED! Fans Pick Sides as Zendaya Bags Yet Another Award at Critics Choice Awards 2023
While fans are celebrating Zendaya’s win, there are a few that have questions about her winning an award. The actress made her television debut with Disney’s sitcom Shake it Up. She made her film debut with a main role in Spider-Man: Homecoming opposite Tom Holland. Since then, she found her fame globally.
“THIS OUTFIT ATE”- Twitter Goes Into a Meltdown as Daisy Edgar-Jones Serves Her Looks at the Critics Choice Awards 202
During the awards season, fans get to see their favorite celebrities dressed in the finest attires. From the red carpet to the after-party scenes, celebrities showcase their fun side. While recently the world celebrated the finest works of the industry with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, here is another one for you. At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, amidst many celebrities, Daisy Edgar-Jones stood out because of her sizzling dress. Her fans fell in love with the actress and her attire for the occasion as well.
“It’s a tightrope walk” – Ryan Reynolds Gives Promising Updates for the Deadpool and Wolverine Collision
The friendly rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has long been a source of entertainment for fans. However, the comeback of Wolverine in the third installment of Deadpool has stirred the internet. Since this dynamic duo is not leaving a single chance to roast and troll each other. We recently saw how the Canadian star dissed his frenemy over his title suggestion for the upcoming Deadpool-Wolverine team up.
Its Spidey and MJ Again! Andrew Garfield Cheers His Heart Out for Zendaya’s Euphoric Win at the Critic’s Choice Awards
Andrew Garfield melted down the internet when he saved Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was the most emotionally enthralling scene that recalled the tragic death of Gwen Stacy. The scene remained in discussion for months after Garfield’s web-slinger catches MJ just in time and saved her. Fans were left sobbing when they saw Peter finally healing from his traumatic past.
