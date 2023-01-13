ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
county17.com

Campbell investigator: Wood stove caused Warrior Road fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A wood stove caused the fire that occurred Jan. 16 in a double-wide mobile home at 1208 Warrior Road in Gillette, said Campbell County Fire Department Capt. Sam Clikeman, who investigated the fire. The stove was running, and there was an escape from the stove system...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell fire captain: 2 dogs die in house fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two dogs died in a fire this afternoon at a home in Gillette, Campbell County Fire Department Capt. Rob Dickey told County 17. Apart from the dogs, no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire, which occurred at 1280 Warrior Road, Dickey said.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County’s average gas price up 10 cents as national average goes up pennies

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose pennies over the last week, Campbell County has seen its average gas prices rise 10 cents. AAA reported the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline at $3.32 per gallon, up 4 cents from a week ago, and placed Wyoming’s average lower at $3.22, up 14 cents from last week. Campbell County’s average gas price rose to $3.23 per gallon, according to AAA.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 16

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Lowell; Beeson

Passed away unexpectedly Thursday January 12, 2023 at her home; age 74 years. Sherry Schmandt was born on September 11, 1948 in Saginaw, MI to the late Roy and Marilyn Schmandt. She was married to her best friend and partner in adventure Roy Lowell on December 14, 1968; he predeceased her on October 21, 2018.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell school board appoints Meldene Goehring to fill open seat

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees ultimately unanimously decided today to appoint Meldene Goehring to the board. Of the nine candidates who ran for former trustee Ken Clouston’s open seat, Goehring, Mark Christensen and Mark Gilbertson made it into the final selection. Goehring has...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Chill will remain today though freezing fog to dissipate, snow chances fall

GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’s not a large chance that Gillette will see snow this morning and not just because of the fog. Dense fog has once again settled into the region, and it’s likely to stick around through 11 a.m., the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said. Snow chances will dwindle from 30% to none around 8 a.m. The combination mixed with cold air from the north means today’s high will struggle to get past 32 degrees. Wind chills will be around 19.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

McLeland’s ‘dedication to the community is pretty apparent’ as Gillette City Council choice for Ward 3

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Nathan McLeland has been selected to serve as the second representative of Ward 3 on the Gillette City Council. The decision came during a council meeting on Jan. 17, a meeting that ran long into the night before he was ultimately selected from among eight applicants who put their names in as candidates to represent Ward 3 alongside Councilmember Heidi Gross.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 16, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. Officers cited a 17-year-old...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

McLeland selected to fill Ward III City Council position

GILLETTE, Wyo. — City Council appointed Nathan McLeland to fill the Ward III vacancy during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. McLeland was selected from a field of eight applicants who were interviewed by council during the meeting. McLeland previously served the City of Gillette as a Ward...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Dense Fog Advisory in place this morning; dusting of snow possible today

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will not be a sunny winter morning today as dense fog settled into the region overnight and snow chances pick up this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in place through noon today. It warns of visibility being reduced to a half mile throughout Campbell County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 16

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vandalism, Jan. 15, Coal Train Road, CCSO. A man reported...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Chance of snow tonight, in coming days for Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette residents can expect to wake up to some fresh snow on Monday, as the National Weather Service is predicting wintry weather after midnight tonight. After that, more snow is expected in scattered snow showers throughout the coming days. Snow is expected to begin around 2...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Thank Heaven for Kids charity to make sure needy students get lunch

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Rollo Williams, who’s a Campbell County School District School Board trustee, said that as federal government support decreased for school lunches, it’s costing $4,200 per month to provide lunches to district students in need. The organization Thank Heaven for Kids helps prevent “lunch shaming”...
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy