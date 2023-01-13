GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’s not a large chance that Gillette will see snow this morning and not just because of the fog. Dense fog has once again settled into the region, and it’s likely to stick around through 11 a.m., the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said. Snow chances will dwindle from 30% to none around 8 a.m. The combination mixed with cold air from the north means today’s high will struggle to get past 32 degrees. Wind chills will be around 19.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO