WBKO
BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner despite rescheduling
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was March 13, 2020, when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in a no-knock warrant search, leading to protests throughout the country. Those protests continued as former Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, who was involved in the raid on Taylor’s home, was set to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky.
WBKO
Todd Co. school bus overturns Tuesday with students and driver on board
ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Five students and a driver are recovering after a school bus overturned Tuesday afternoon. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office said the school bus was heading north about a mile from Elkton, when a tire went off the road and caused the bus to overturn into a yard.
Kentucky event criticized over guest speaker
Concerns have been raised over a Republican event that is set to take place at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
A century ago, these 5-foot-long snowshoes carried a lawyer through Hopkinsville
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
WBKO
Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs. Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.
clarksvillenow.com
117 died of overdose in Montgomery County in 2021; group steps in to offer Narcan training | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – 117 people died of a drug overdose in Montgomery County in 2021. Of those, 98 had fentanyl in their system, according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “That means despite whether or not you’re seeing it every day, it’s...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Todd County School Bus Crash
A wreck involving a school bus on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hutcheson says just after 3 p.m. a school bus was northbound when it ran off the edge of the road and the driver over-corrected causing the bus to run off the opposite side of the road and overturn.
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
WBKO
WKU Tennis completes comeback to win first match of 2023 season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis began its 2023 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory at Bellarmine on Saturday night. The Lady Toppers improved to 9-0 all-time against the Knights, including wins in three straight seasons. WKU fell behind early, losing the doubles point. The No. 1 pair of...
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman being served with EPO found with large amount of methamphetamine, pills, marijuana
A Grayson County woman has been arrested after police found a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs while serving an emergency protective order (EPO). Monday morning at approximately 4:00, Grayson County Deputy Tim Jackson and Sgt. Nick Pruitt observed a Ford F-150 truck at FiveStar Food Mart in Leitchfield containing a woman police had yet to serve an EPO, according to the arrest citation.
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear Todd County manslaughter case
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the case against the young man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a New Year’s Eve morning fatal shooting in Guthrie. The original arrest citation from Guthrie police says 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie, 16-year old Xavion Bell of...
hot96.com
Dispatch: Oil Tanker Explosion in Muhlenberg County
One person was taken to the hospital after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. It happened this morning on Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane in Greenville. Graham Volunteer Fire Officials have the road blocked as they work on putting out the large tanker fire. Officials are asking that...
WBKO
Sports Connection: Ghee Brothers and Phil Burkeen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord Day and Brian Webb are back to discuss all the rivalry games that went on around the region in high school basketball. On thew show we have a few Warren East legends. Up first is Scheduling Director for the South central Kentucky Baseball Association Phil Burkeen. Later we talk to EKU football commits Simon Ghee and Isaiah Ghee.
WBKO
Lady Topper basketball continues win streak at FAU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winners of four straight, WKU women’s basketball (8-8, 5-2 C-USA) defeated Florida Atlantic (10-6. 3-4 C-USA), 76-66, on Monday night in Boca Raton. “We’re getting better as a team,” said head coach Greg Collins. “We’re playing better team defense, it’s not always four quarters,...
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
