Franklin, KY

WBKO

BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner despite rescheduling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was March 13, 2020, when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in a no-knock warrant search, leading to protests throughout the country. Those protests continued as former Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, who was involved in the raid on Taylor’s home, was set to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways

Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

A century ago, these 5-foot-long snowshoes carried a lawyer through Hopkinsville

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs. Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Todd County School Bus Crash

A wreck involving a school bus on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hutcheson says just after 3 p.m. a school bus was northbound when it ran off the edge of the road and the driver over-corrected causing the bus to run off the opposite side of the road and overturn.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU Tennis completes comeback to win first match of 2023 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis began its 2023 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory at Bellarmine on Saturday night. The Lady Toppers improved to 9-0 all-time against the Knights, including wins in three straight seasons. WKU fell behind early, losing the doubles point. The No. 1 pair of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. woman being served with EPO found with large amount of methamphetamine, pills, marijuana

A Grayson County woman has been arrested after police found a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs while serving an emergency protective order (EPO). Monday morning at approximately 4:00, Grayson County Deputy Tim Jackson and Sgt. Nick Pruitt observed a Ford F-150 truck at FiveStar Food Mart in Leitchfield containing a woman police had yet to serve an EPO, according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury to hear Todd County manslaughter case

A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the case against the young man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a New Year’s Eve morning fatal shooting in Guthrie. The original arrest citation from Guthrie police says 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie, 16-year old Xavion Bell of...
TODD COUNTY, KY
hot96.com

Dispatch: Oil Tanker Explosion in Muhlenberg County

One person was taken to the hospital after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. It happened this morning on Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane in Greenville. Graham Volunteer Fire Officials have the road blocked as they work on putting out the large tanker fire. Officials are asking that...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Sports Connection: Ghee Brothers and Phil Burkeen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord Day and Brian Webb are back to discuss all the rivalry games that went on around the region in high school basketball. On thew show we have a few Warren East legends. Up first is Scheduling Director for the South central Kentucky Baseball Association Phil Burkeen. Later we talk to EKU football commits Simon Ghee and Isaiah Ghee.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Lady Topper basketball continues win streak at FAU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winners of four straight, WKU women’s basketball (8-8, 5-2 C-USA) defeated Florida Atlantic (10-6. 3-4 C-USA), 76-66, on Monday night in Boca Raton. “We’re getting better as a team,” said head coach Greg Collins. “We’re playing better team defense, it’s not always four quarters,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

