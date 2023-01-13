Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Reckless driving leads to confrontation, shots fired in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police think dangerous driving led to a confrontation between people in two vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to N. 12th St. and Plath Court, where officers were told shots might have been fired during the confrontation and both vehicles fled the scene.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Janet Protasiewicz Laughs as She Defends Weak Sentence for Child Rapist
Liberal Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz laughed when asked about the weak sentence she gave a felon who randomly abducted a Milwaukee teen girl off the street and raped her in a hotel room. She defended it. She could have given Anton Veasley 35 years in prison but instead let...
wearegreenbay.com
Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man
(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County courthouse display raises awareness of Marsy’s Law
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A powerful display can be seen right now in the Fond du Lac County courthouse. The district attorney’s office teamed up with sexual abuse center ASTOP and Marsy’s Law partners to raise awareness of victims’ rights. The right to be heard,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
Attention Anglers: Study Suggests Minnesota + Wisconsin Fish Contaminated With High Levels Of ‘Forever Chemicals’
For individuals that enjoy a meal wild-caught freshwater fish after catching them in a Minnesota or Wisconsin body of water, a new study suggests those fish might contain high levels of ' forever chemicals'. A study published in the most recent edition of Environmental Research (via The Hill) points to...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin Senate OKs Republican call to put welfare vote on ballot, but not governor’s abortion question
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. The advisory referendum on welfare proposed by top Republicans is...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey
OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
seehafernews.com
Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders
$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
tonemadison.com
Torturing queer kids is a priority for Wisconsin Republicans
New year, “new” legislature, same bullshit. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our new recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. The Wisconsin legislature has...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
wnanews.com
Deer crash brings collateral damage
I don’t play the lottery and don’t frequent casinos, but if I were a betting man, I’d lay odds that sometime in the next few years I will be involved in a deer-vehicle collision. Regular readers of this column will recall that I prefer hunting deer in...
