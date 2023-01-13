ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaskum, WI

WBAY Green Bay

D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Reckless driving leads to confrontation, shots fired in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police think dangerous driving led to a confrontation between people in two vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to N. 12th St. and Plath Court, where officers were told shots might have been fired during the confrontation and both vehicles fled the scene.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man

(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
OAKLYN, NJ
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders

$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
MANITOWOC, WI
tonemadison.com

Torturing queer kids is a priority for Wisconsin Republicans

New year, “new” legislature, same bullshit. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our new recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. The Wisconsin legislature has...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
MANITOWOC, WI
wnanews.com

Deer crash brings collateral damage

I don’t play the lottery and don’t frequent casinos, but if I were a betting man, I’d lay odds that sometime in the next few years I will be involved in a deer-vehicle collision. Regular readers of this column will recall that I prefer hunting deer in...
WISCONSIN STATE

