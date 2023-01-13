ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Award-winning podcast shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular radio series and podcast is making a stop in Hawaii. Chef and award-winning author Francis Lam is the host of “The Splendid Table” and he is taking his series to the Hawaii Theater to lead a discussion on immigrant culture and cuisine. Guests...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com

New head for UH Cancer Center is the first director of Asian descent

What's Trending: Eastern Sibera's temperature drops to over 100 degrees below zero. Keep in mind the freezer in your home is normally at zero degrees. Plus, check out the official trailer for the Mandalorian season 3. Business Report: Local car sales. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Toyota...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+

A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Education Inspiration: Hawaii state teacher of the year Michael Ida

The specifics of the report show declines not only in gift giving but also in dining out and car sales. As the 32nd state legislature begins, lawmakers provide insight on their top priorities and goals such as affordable housing and education. New online AI writing tool raises concerns over future...
Hawaii Magazine

5 Surprising Facts About These Popular Hawaiʻi Landmarks

At a glance, Leʻahi (Diamond Head) amazes visitors and locals with its raw beauty and natural splendor. And the same can be said for many Hawaiʻi landmarks, like Kukaʻemoku (ʻIao Needle) and Mokoliʻi Island. But behind the visual appeal, many of the landmarks hold historic and cultural value to Native Hawaiians, often being important figures in moʻolelo (legends) and the culture itself. Furthermore, there are even smaller tidbits and trivia lost to time that involve these wonderful Hawaiʻi landmarks. Here are a few of our favorite fun facts about these iconic Hawaiʻi places that you may not know about.
hawaiinewsnow.com

The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
Military.com

Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii

More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
