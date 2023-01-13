Read full article on original website
Award-winning podcast shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular radio series and podcast is making a stop in Hawaii. Chef and award-winning author Francis Lam is the host of “The Splendid Table” and he is taking his series to the Hawaii Theater to lead a discussion on immigrant culture and cuisine. Guests...
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
New head for UH Cancer Center is the first director of Asian descent
What's Trending: Eastern Sibera's temperature drops to over 100 degrees below zero. Keep in mind the freezer in your home is normally at zero degrees. Plus, check out the official trailer for the Mandalorian season 3. Business Report: Local car sales. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Toyota...
Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+
A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announces key leadership hire ahead of new concert season
The city admits it doesn’t know when the Homeless Resource Center will open. Sen. Mazie Hirono held a meeting on Native Hawaiian gender-based violence. Senator Hirono said she heard from military leaders about sexual violence but it hasn't been enough. Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’...
Denby Fawcett: Is The Funeral Of Abigail Kawananakoa The Last Hawaiian Royal Burial?
The public ceremony to commemorate the death of “Her late Royal Highness Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa” was announced in full-page ads Wednesday and Sunday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I think her funeral is a great honor. Royal funerals are expensive. They rarely happen. It is an opportunity...
Get your Sunrise fix 7 days a week with HNN’s launch of weekend morning news show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is coming to the weekends!. Starting Jan. 28, Hawaii News Now’s popular weekday morning show will also air live on Saturdays and Sundays. Sunrise on the weekends will air on K5 and stream free online from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. “The audience has been...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
Education Inspiration: Hawaii state teacher of the year Michael Ida
The specifics of the report show declines not only in gift giving but also in dining out and car sales. As the 32nd state legislature begins, lawmakers provide insight on their top priorities and goals such as affordable housing and education. New online AI writing tool raises concerns over future...
Hawaii gas price average finally below $5, but still higher than national trend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has finally passed a long-awaited price plateau at the pump. AAA said the state average for a gallon of regular is now below $5. It currently stands just under $4.98 a gallon — a welcome change from the $5.62 average Hawaii saw at the peak price spike in July.
5 Surprising Facts About These Popular Hawaiʻi Landmarks
At a glance, Leʻahi (Diamond Head) amazes visitors and locals with its raw beauty and natural splendor. And the same can be said for many Hawaiʻi landmarks, like Kukaʻemoku (ʻIao Needle) and Mokoliʻi Island. But behind the visual appeal, many of the landmarks hold historic and cultural value to Native Hawaiians, often being important figures in moʻolelo (legends) and the culture itself. Furthermore, there are even smaller tidbits and trivia lost to time that involve these wonderful Hawaiʻi landmarks. Here are a few of our favorite fun facts about these iconic Hawaiʻi places that you may not know about.
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii
More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And in Hawaii, many are noting Dr. King’s special connections to the Aloha State. A month after Hawaii became a state in 1959, Dr. King visited...
Miss Hawaii Teen USA pageant
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Join Justin Cruz and Kelly Simek for our exclusive broadcast of Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageant, streaming live.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
