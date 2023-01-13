Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Wheeler Says Education Is His Top Priority For 2023 Legislative Session
Des Moines, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa Legislative session continues its second week. We had a chance to talk with District 4 State Representative Skyler Wheeler, who represents Lyon County and the northern part of Sioux County, including the city of Sioux Center and the Sioux County portion of the city of Sheldon, and we asked him about his priorities for 2023.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State House GOP Speeds Up Process For Governor’s School Choice Bill
Des Moines, Iowa — The governor’s bill to establish state funded accounts for the parents of private school students will bypass the House committees that review spending and tax issues. Iowa State House Speaker Pat Grassley says he created the new, five member Education Reform Committee to review...
Daily Iowan
Gov. Reynolds revived school voucher bill rapidly advancing
Republican leadership in the Iowa House and Senate are rapidly advancing the private school voucher legislation to a floor vote after it was introduced by Gov. Kim Reynolds early last week. The plan would set aside roughly $7,600 in state funding — the current amount of state-supplemented funding per Iowa...
Conservative group backs midwives in challenging Iowa’s certificate-of-need law
A conservative organization is suing the state over a requirement that birthing centers demonstrate the necessity of such a facility before they’re allowed to open. Since 1977, Iowa has required state approval for any newly created or substantially changed institutional health service. The Iowa Legislature enacted the law, which requires prospective or expanding health care […] The post Conservative group backs midwives in challenging Iowa’s certificate-of-need law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Rep. Jeneary Outlines His 2023 Priorities
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature is into the second week of the 2023 session. We recently caught up with Republican District 3 State Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars. Jeneary represents the new District 3, which covers the southern half of Sioux County (not including the city of Sioux Center), and parts of northern and western Plymouth County.
Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiow.com
Kronemann Addresses Proposed School Voucher System
In last week’s Condition of the State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has called on the State Legislature to make available to every Iowa student, a taxpayer funded scholarship that their families can use to pay for private schooling. West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann voiced his opinion on the issue.
KBUR
Proposed bill would reinstate the death penalty in Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A new bill proposed in the Iowa Senate would reinstate the death penalty in Iowa. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that the bill would allow a death sentence for murder in the first degree when it involves the kidnapping or sexual abuse of children. The bill was...
kiwaradio.com
More Information Released On Woodbury County Voter Fraud
Sioux City, Iowa — The FBI says it is continuing the investigation of alleged voter fraud by the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor, and former congressional candidate, Jeremy Taylor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged January 12th with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says he became aware of an issue when a local voter who was an Iowa State University student contacted him about his name being used on a ballot.
KCCI.com
Iowa House Republicans push to exempt 'school choice' bill from key administrative rule
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa House Republicans are proposing a change that would exempt the governor's new school choice proposal from a key administrative rule. Iowa House Rule 32 requires that all bills that "appropriate money" go through the Appropriations Committee. All bills that pertain to the "collection of taxes and fees" are required to go through the Ways and Means Committee.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
KCCI.com
Governor's 'school choice' plan to cost $341M each year once fully phased in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is making a third attempt to passa plan that would use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. This year's plan (HSB 1/SSB 1022) is much more expansive than the past two bills she's proposed. Her previous plans failed to get enough support in the Iowa House needed to become law.
Lawmakers Reintroduce Phone Bill
(Des Moines, IA) Six Iowa lawmakers are reintroducing a bill to ban drivers from using their phones while in motion. Both chambers in last year’s Legislature supported the bill, but the proposal stalled out. The new bill would ban drivers from using their phones except in a hands-free or voice-activated mode.
Bills introduced in Iowa Legislature restricting LGBTQ+ education and affirmation
Republicans view the legislation as a way for parents to be comfortable with what their children are exposed to; Democrats argue that it is a violation of freedom of expression and Title IX.
Fairfield Sun Times
Iowa Rising: Governor Kim Reynolds Continues to Champion Conservative Policies
Governor Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Governor Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Governor Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as Governor Reynolds stated the state is “a beacon for freedom and opportunity.”
KCRG.com
Iowans speak for and against School Voucher Bill at public hearing
The next system is on the way and it'll spread rain and snow into eastern Iowa late this afternoon into tonight. Iowa family bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl. Their son Sebastion died in 2021 after taking what he believed was a Percocet before bed. It was actually 'fake' pill laced with fentanyl.
