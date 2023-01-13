Police in Washington are crediting a “unique” tattoo for the arrest of a suspect who was captured on CCTV attempting to kidnap a barista, using what cops describe as a looped zip-tie device. The attempted abduction took place during the early morning hours of Jan. 16, with the wild footage showing the suspect pull up to a drive-through window and attempt to drag the victim through it as she hands the man his change. The victim is seen fighting off the attacker, who immediately drives off after failing to successfully grab the woman. A flurry of cash can be seen flying on the ground as he makes his escape, while a large tattoo on his left forearm appears to read: “Chevrolet.” The Auburn Police Department apparently used the marking to trace the kidnapper and announced the arrest late Monday. The suspect’s identity has not been released.Read more at The Daily Beast.

AUBURN, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO