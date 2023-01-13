Read full article on original website
Cops Arrest Suspect After Wild Drive-Thru Kidnapping Attempt Caught on CCTV
Police in Washington are crediting a “unique” tattoo for the arrest of a suspect who was captured on CCTV attempting to kidnap a barista, using what cops describe as a looped zip-tie device. The attempted abduction took place during the early morning hours of Jan. 16, with the wild footage showing the suspect pull up to a drive-through window and attempt to drag the victim through it as she hands the man his change. The victim is seen fighting off the attacker, who immediately drives off after failing to successfully grab the woman. A flurry of cash can be seen flying on the ground as he makes his escape, while a large tattoo on his left forearm appears to read: “Chevrolet.” The Auburn Police Department apparently used the marking to trace the kidnapper and announced the arrest late Monday. The suspect’s identity has not been released.Read more at The Daily Beast.
KOMO News
Man arrested for Seattle hammer attack deemed 'danger to community,' bail set at $250K
SEATTLE — A man accused of attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle is currently being held in King County Jail on $250,000 bail, prosecutors said Tuesday. King County prosecutors argued that the 34-year-old man "is a danger to the community" and a judge agreed, setting his bail at $250,000.
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
Auburn police arrest man suspected of trying to kidnap barista
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police have arrested a man suspected of attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-through window early Monday morning. Police announced the arrest on Twitter at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The man was arrested at his Auburn home, where investigators were able to do a...
Police: Man arrested for pistol-whipping woman, fleeing Seattle officers
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for multiple crimes stemming from an attack on a woman near Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood on Sunday, according to Seattle police. A woman called 911 and said a man had threatened to kill her and pistol-whipped her with a handgun in the 9700 block of Evanston Avenue North.
Seattle, Washington
Cashier Robbed at Gunpoint near Magnolia Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to an armed robbery where a man was held at gunpoint for money in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West near Magnolia neighborhood. Just after 01:30 a.m., officers contacted the 24-year-old male victim, an employee of the business, who reported an armed man entered the store. The male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding he give him money. The victim had no money so the suspect removed the money from the register.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Police Blotter | Suspicious Activity; Hit & Run; Burglary
An officer responded to the Snoqualmie Dollar Tree store for an attempted burglary that caused $500 in damages to the front door. The store provided surveillance video to help identify possible suspects. January 3, 2023. A caller not at his residence reported that neighbors had informed him that people were...
Two men hurt in Renton drive-by shooting
RENTON, Wash. — Two men were hurt when someone in a vehicle opened fire as they were walking in Renton Monday night. Renton police said the two victims told officers they were walking near a commercial area in the 4400 block of Sunset Boulevard North at 10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside fired several gunshots.
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
q13fox.com
Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting
EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
KOMO News
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy
TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
q13fox.com
Renton Police: Officers pursued suspected DUI driver to I-405, SR-169 interchange
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police say a massive police presence at the I-405/SR-169 interchange last weekend was due to a DUI pursuit. Authorities say several police agencies were pursuing a suspect for driving under the influence around 9:41 p.m. Saturday. The pursuit began near SeaTac, and officers followed until the car crashed at the off-ramp to SR-169.
Seattle, Washington
Man Assaulted With Gun in Attempted Armed Robbery Near Columbia City Neighborhood
Police responded to a man assaulted in the head with a handgun Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of South Edmonds Street near Columbia City neighborhood. When officers arrived just before 01:00 p.m., they contacted a 32-year-old man who reported he was walking to his residence when two males approached him from a vehicle located in an alley. One of these suspects threatened to shoot the victim and demanded for his phone. Both suspects pointed handguns at the victim as they walked closer to him. A third suspect remained in the vehicle.
shorelineareanews.com
GoFundMe set up for Shoreline business owner injured in violent mugging
Chris Esponda, owner of the C.E. Computer Repair at 20001 Aurora Ave N Suite E, Shoreline, WA 98133 across from Aurora Village, has closed his shop while he recovers from brain injuries suffered in a horrific attack on December 30, 2022. He was just leaving his shop after hours when...
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
Chronicle
Mother of Missing Oakville Girl Jailed for Identity Theft
The biological mother and father of missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson have yet to face charges in her disappearance. On Sunday, though, Jordan Bowers was arrested for identity theft and fraud just after she was released following her sentence for child endangerment charges, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
5 arrested during drug operation in downtown Seattle
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
Seattle, Washington
Suspects Arrested for Burglary, Assault and Hate Crime Near Westwood Neighborhood
Seattle Police officers responded to a disturbance where subjects forced entry into a man’s home and assaulted him while saying racial slurs Friday evening near the Westwood neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest and contacted all subjects involved in the...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
