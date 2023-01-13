Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton turns 77 years-old on Jan. 19, and IFC has announced a full line-up of festivities to celebrate. Starting Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m., the channel will host a marathon of three of Parton’s most popular films: “Joyful Noise,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” and “Steel Magnolias.” In addition, other artists will pay tribute to Parton with brief video messages that are scheduled to air on AMC and We TV this Thursday. Featured performers wishing Parton a happy birthday include Da Brat & Judy, MC Lyte, Angela Simmons, Colman Domingo, Zahn McClarnon, Chris Hardwick and Harry Hamlin. Watch the promotional...

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO