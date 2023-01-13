Read full article on original website
Simplicity, bare torsos and fine tailoring at Men's Fashion Week in Milan
From Prada to Gucci, the menswear shows in the Italian capital were ruled by a return to rationality and rigor.
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Another legend is about to walk the halls of a certain murder-filled Manhattan apartment building.
Channing Tatum says he might remake 'Ghost'
"Ghost" might be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum.
