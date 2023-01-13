ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian M
4d ago

high on coke and weed, fled scene of accident, ignored instructions from law enforcement, attempted to flee from LEO's, resisted arrest...what tf do you think k was goi g to happen? And no, the multiple tazer hits didn't kill him!

Negative Ghost Rider
4d ago

Gotta side with the cops on this one. Having a guy run around in traffic ranting about killing rapper CeeLo and trying to hijack cars does not make for a safe society & he died 4 1/2 hours later for some other reason. If you don’t want the cops to handle this, feel free to take him home to your house and play with your kids.

Jeremy Crosswhite
4d ago

you know this isn't about a color thing like they've made it in fact I threw my Black Crown away a long time ago just because I didn't want to be racial so the thing about it is is it's real simple folks it doesn't matter what color creed or sex you are it is if you don't want someone stepping on your neck don't do things that deserve someone stepping on your neck stop being a victim get out earn your own don't sit there act like you're deserving of it and you haven't done anything it doesn't matter what any of your ancestors did right or wrong or went through or or provided it's all about how you live your life and what you earn for this Society in your generation

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice

The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

24-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing his father in Irvine

An Irvine man was arrested for fatally stabbing his father on Saturday. A coworker of the victim, 69-year-old Bruce Shipper, appeared at his house on Windwood Drive in the Woodbridge community Saturday morning after Shipper failed to show up for work, according to police. Shipper's 24-year-old son, Tyler, is said to have answered the door. Police say he appeared disheveled and would not let the coworker into the home, prompting them to call 911. Officers were dispatched to the home, as well as first responders with Orange County Fire Authority. They found Bruce Shipper dead inside the home. "It appears Tyler and the decedent are the only residents at the location," said Irvine Police Department Sergeant Karie Davies. "Tyler did not appear to be injured and the motive remains under investigation.'Investigators recovered a knife they believe was used in the stabbing from the scene.Tyler Shipper was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (949) 724-7098.
IRVINE, CA
countynews.tv

Los Angeles: Two Shot Following Argument In Pico-Union

01.14.2023 | 12:54 AM | LOS ANGELES – Two people were rushed to area hospitals after being shot in the Pico-Union area, early Saturday morning. The shots rang out in the 2200 block of West 14th Street just before 1:00 AM following an argument involving several individuals. Two individuals...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino

A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana

A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Shooting Victim (01/13/23)

On January 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department communications center received several calls from residents reporting gunshots heard in the 400 block of Gloria Court. Oxnard Police officers responded to the area and located a 22-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
kvta.com

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man

A suspect has been arrested for murder in the case of a Camarillo man who went missing last July and whose remains were found in October in the Santa Monica Mountains. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez.
CAMARILLO, CA
