ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

Man shot at barbershop in Bolingbrook

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CATi5_0kE6LoGz00

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A man was shot Friday afternoon at a barbershop in Bolingbrook , police said.

The man was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Schmidt Road.

Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot

Police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound by someone who left the area in a car.

Police said it’s an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the area.

ISP: Plane lands on I-355 near Bolingbrook

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 630-226-8620.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 630-378-4772.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Girl hid while burglars looted her Oak Brook home: prosecutors

OAK BROOK, Ill. - A DuPage County judge set bond Monday at $1.5 million for a South American man accused of breaking into a home in west suburban Oak Brook last week. Anibal Miller-Valencia, 21, was charged with one count of home invasion and one count of residential burglary, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.
OAK BROOK, IL
WGN News

Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Police Arrest Comedian Over Scary Road Rage Freak Out

This ugly road rage incident by a popular Illinois comedian is no laughing matter. I believe we all have our bad moments when driving. Another person behind the wheel can make an inappropriate move that rubs us the wrong way and the natural reaction is to get angry. Some drivers will take serious offense and it could elevate to a road rage incident. That's when it gets scary because you don't know exactly what people are capable of.
ELMHURST, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 charged with trying to carjack woman at gunpoint in West Pullman

CHICAGO - Two men and a boy were charged in connection with an attempted armed carjacking Monday morning in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. Markell Summers, Kenneth Green and a 14-year-old boy are accused of trying to take a vehicle from a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 21, critical after being shot in the head in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was shot in the head in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of South Wolcott. Police said the 21-year-old was outside with two other people, when a group of three men approached them and started yelling. The group […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet

A traffic crash leaves a Lockport man dead. On January 16, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road for an accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Aidan Wilda (19, Lockport) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Schweitzer Road. A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old female Elwood resident, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road at which time Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota. The collision caused Wilda to become ejected from the motorcycle. Following the initial crash, it was determined that Wilda was struck by two additional vehicles who were northbound on South Chicago Street, a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old male Plainfield resident and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old female Joliet resident.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs

(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Chatham

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning. According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One critically injured in Park Forest shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say. Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department. The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place along Warwick Street and Westwood Drive but were later removed. However, investigators were still on the scene Sunday evening. 
PARK FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man charged with DUI after crashing car into building in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing a car into a building in Skokie Sunday morning. Skokie police said around 5:31 a.m. officers responded to the area of Oakton Street and Lincoln Avenue for a traffic crash.Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that crashed into a structure, located at 8007 Lincoln Avenue. The driver and passenger were still on the scene. Initial reports say the vehicle traveled northbound on Lincoln Avenue, left the roadway, and ultimately struck the building. The adult passenger of the vehicle was taken by the Skokie Fire Department to an area hospital for a minor injury. The driver refused treatment and was taken into custody. The driver, Alex M. Stuart, 42, was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful transportation of cannabis, and other traffic citations. He was released on bond pending further court proceedings. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900. 
SKOKIE, IL
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy