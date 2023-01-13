Man shot at barbershop in Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A man was shot Friday afternoon at a barbershop in Bolingbrook , police said.

The man was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Schmidt Road.

Police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound by someone who left the area in a car.

Police said it’s an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 630-226-8620.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 630-378-4772.

