South Pittsburg takes a split outcome against visiting Whitwell on the basketball court
South Pittsburg, Tenn. – The Pirate faithful had a Friday night home game on the hardwood to take in. An added intrigue was the opponent was the cross-country and district contender Whitwell Tigers. The South Pittsburg girls and boys had a very different outcome by the night’s end. For the girls, whereas the inaugural jump ball to start the game with South Pittsburg’s Tankie Baker and Whitwell’s Ella Grace Harvey was just about dead even, the rest of the game looked all things Whitwell as the visiting Lady Tiger took a 62-20 win away from the home team. The Pirate boys would exact a proportional avenging of their female counterparts with a 64-16 defeat of the visiting Whitwell Tigers.
Mocs Football Adds Three Tranfers Including Tyner Grad Jeremiah Batiste
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The 2023 Chattanooga Mocs signing class went from 16 to 19 with the signing of three mid-season transfers from NCAA Division I schools. Two are from FBS schools with one staying in the FCS realm. The list:. Offensive lineman Will Buchanan (Liberty) Defensive back/wide receiver Jeremiah Batiste [Miami...
Man Struck by Vehicle in McMinnville
20-year-old John Trisler of McMinnville was crossing an intersection at Locust and North Chancery and was struck by a vehicle. The man received a significant head injury. According to Ben Cannon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 7 pm, Trisler walked in front of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 66-year-old Amy Stanford of McMinnville. Cannon said video footage from Walgreens showed Trisler crossing when there was a green light for North Chancery traffic, and he stepped in front of the car. EMS took Trisler to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in. There are many factors that have been contributing to environmental injustice over the decades, such as the inaccessibility of affordable land, racial segregation, and lack of political power […] The post Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
Gigabit Broadband Plan Draws Fire from Tennessee Conservatives
(TNS) — A $72 million proposal from Cleveland Utilities and the municipal government of Cleveland, Tenn., to provide a standard 1-gigabit broadband network and phone service — with the capability to provide up to 10-gigabit speed to businesses — is drawing fire from three conservative groups in Bradley County.
Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day
For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.
The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of
Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is 15 years old, is 5’8”, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she...
Body found behind Manchester Walmart; investigation underway
Police in Manchester are investigating after a body was found behind a Walmart Tuesday morning.
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
Family organizes races in honor of daughter who died in freak accident at rodeo event
CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
What’s Right With Our Schools: Get Future Ready
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools recently teamed up with the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce to help students Get Future Ready! It was a networking that more than lived up to its name. Lisa Blakely is the District Lead for HCS Future Ready Institute. She explains, “Get Future...
US 101 Presents Parker McCollum at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga Aug 24th, 2023 – presale code
New US 101 Presents Parker McCollum presale password has just been posted. Everybody with this presale information will have a great opportunity to order tickets before anyone else. This just may be your best opportunity ever to see US 101 Presents Parker McCollum live in Chattanooga. Below are the US...
McKamey Animal Center Searching for Missing Dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The McKamey Animal Shelter needs your help to find a runaway dog from their facility. The dog, named Sweet Pea, is a large brown dog who according to McKamey has lost her pink collar. They say she was last spotted at 2 P-M this afternoon off of...
Glimpses Of The Future For Broad Street in Chattanooga
For Broad Street in downtown Chattanooga, the shape of what’s to come is starting to take shape. Last week, an urban design firm heard from community members on the future of Broad Street - from the Tennessee Aquarium to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - at a reimagining workshop at the Aquarium.
Suspects in Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga won't be tried as adults
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The two teen suspects facing charges in last May's mass shooting on Walnut Street that left 6 minors hurt will not be charged as adults. That's according to two transfer orders signed by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw earlier this month. Just before 11...
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
