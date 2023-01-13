Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Hope’s Windows, Inc. to Feature Old World Suite at NAHB International Builders’ Show
Jamestown, NY – Hope’s Windows, Inc., the nation’s leading and most experienced manufacturer of custom-designed, solid hot-rolled steel and solid bronze window and door systems, announces that it will be attending the NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 31st to February 3rd at booth SU1041.
Norwegian Public Roads Administration Selects Trimble for Asset Lifecycle Management
Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) Operations and Maintenance has selected Trimble’s AgileAssets® infrastructure enterprise asset management software to manage, maintain and operate the country’s 10,600-km road network and associated transportation infrastructure. The selected software complements Trimble’s Quadri® software, a cloud-based Building Information Modeling (BIM) collaboration solution that NPRA already uses for construction projects. As Norway’s road network becomes increasingly complex, the powerful combination of Trimble’s Quadri and AgileAssets will enable NPRA to meet growing demands by leveraging connected data to improve performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle, from design and construction to operations and maintenance.
Call for Entries: North American Copper in Architecture Awards 2023
McLean, VA — Submissions for the North American Copper in Architecture Awards (NACIA) 2023 are now open. Now, in its 16th year, the awards presented by the Copper Development Association (CDA) celebrate distinctive copper building projects across the United States and Canada. Architects and contractors are invited to add their work to this distinguished portfolio of copper craftsmanship and innovation by March 31, 2023.
Electric Actuation with the Speed and Reliability of Pneumatics
Maintaining complex systems in the OEM industry can often times be a challenge, particularly when something goes wrong that causes automatic systems to leak. This not only creates burdensome operational downtime, it drains economic resources — lost time means lost money. Historically OEMs have relied on control valves that are pneumatically actuated. But these systems have their drawbacks even when they do not require costly maintenance, with lags in fluctuation response time and hazards that are built into the pneumatic technology itself.
TOPODRONE synchronized LiDAR and bathymetric surveying methods to study a floating solar farm in Israel
Montreux, Switzerland – TOPODRONE, a Swiss based designer and manufacturer of high-precision surveying equipment, has synchronized airborne photogrammetry, and LiDAR and bathymetric surveying methods which was used to study a floating solar farm. The synchronization was performed upon a request from the Israeli drone service provider ERELIS to conduct a pilot project of reservoir surveying with a UAV for ETZ HADEKEL Ltd. in Northern Israel. The surface of the reservoir is covered by solar panels, which made it difficult to carry out work using standard methods of surveying from a boat.
STV Celebrates Major Construction Milestone at Nation’s Largest Offshore Wind Manufacturing Facility
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ – STV, an infrastructure-focused, award-winning professional firm, joined EEW American Offshore Structures (EEW-AOS) and Ørsted for the delivery of the first nine monopile segments at their new factory at the Port of Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Gloucester County, New Jersey. The arrival of the Vessel,...
