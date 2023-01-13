ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

Giant surf following water rescues on Kauai

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After an ocean rescue on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Kauai Fire Department is warning the public of hazardous ocean conditions.

The rescue happened in waters off of Hanalei Beach when first responders assisted a 24-year-old Kapaa man.

According to the Kauai Fire Department during the time of the rescue, a High Surf Warning was issued.

Shortly after the rescue, first responders were then called to a watercraft rescue near the Hanalei Pier where giant surf was observed.

The surfer was located and assisted to shore by first responders.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. The advisory is also in effect for north-facing shores of Maui and the Big Island.

Surf is expected to reach 15 to 20 feet along north-facing shores and the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. this evening.

