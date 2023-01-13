Read full article on original website
WSET
Parents sue Ohio school district over LGBTQ inclusion efforts and alleged 'indoctrination'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/TND) — A Republican group representing some parents is suing Hilliard City Schools in federal court in the latest clash between the district and parents. Attorney Joshua Brown, counsel for the Ohio Republican Council of Clubs, said in the lawsuit that he is representing parents who believe...
WSET
Brightview Health celebrates 1 year of service
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Brightview Health celebrated its one-year anniversary of serving those in Central Virginia who are recovering from Substance Use Disorder. Staff welcomed patients, their families, as well as members of the community who helped make the last year possible. Tom Fraticelli is Brightview's Director...
WSET
Calls for kids accidentally eating marijuana edibles in VA nearly tripled in 2022: Report
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Calls to UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center for children unintentionally consuming edible marijuana products nearly tripled in 2022 from 2021 numbers. A new report from the Blue Ridge Poison Center said in 2021 there were 26 calls. In 2022, there were 77. About...
WSET
TSA found record number of firearms at Virginia airports in 2022
(WSET) — It was a hot year for TSA workers in 2022. A record number of guns were found at Virginia airports, totaling 118 handguns found by TSA and stopped from getting on planes. TSA said the 118 guns found in 2022 were a 20% increase from the 98...
WSET
Senator Newman's bill fails, Virginia still to ban gas-powered car sales by 2035
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia lawmakers are working towards creating a greener Commonwealth, but many of them are divided over how to do it. Under Governor Ralph Northam in 2021, Virginia followed California's lead by banning the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035. State Senator Steve Newman was one...
WSET
New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
WSET
Stolen puppies rescued, returned home after suspects crash in SC
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bulldog puppies stolen during a burglary in Charlotte Saturday morning were rescued and returned home. The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left Charlotte and along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. pursued them into South Carolina. The suspects then wrecked their vehicle near...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $90M in grants to develop industrial sites across Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a total of $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) development grants for 21 sites across the Commonwealth. Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), this discretionary program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s...
WSET
Va. state lawmakers propose bill banning data centers near historic landmarks
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In the latest chapter of a fierce battle over possible new data centers in Prince William County, state lawmakers are stepping in with a bill that could have an impact on a major project if passed into law. Back in November, the Prince William County...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announced General Fund revenue collections for December 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the General Fund revenue collections for December 2022. According to the office of the Governor, through the first half of the fiscal year, adjusting for policy actions and timing issues, general fund revenues were up 6.5% over the prior years. On an unadjusted basis, general fund revenues we 0.8% higher versus the projected 8.8 % decline assumed in the Governor’s December proposed budget amendments for the full fiscal year.
WSET
Governor Youngkin pushes for additional $1 billion in tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Stephen Cummings Governor Glenn Youngkin's Secretary of Finance met with the Hose appropriations committee to discuss the second phase of the governor's tax relief proposal. The secretary said the second phase builds on to the $4 billion tax relief that Youngkin said was...
