WSET

Brightview Health celebrates 1 year of service

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Brightview Health celebrated its one-year anniversary of serving those in Central Virginia who are recovering from Substance Use Disorder. Staff welcomed patients, their families, as well as members of the community who helped make the last year possible. Tom Fraticelli is Brightview's Director...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Stolen puppies rescued, returned home after suspects crash in SC

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bulldog puppies stolen during a burglary in Charlotte Saturday morning were rescued and returned home. The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left Charlotte and along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. pursued them into South Carolina. The suspects then wrecked their vehicle near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announced General Fund revenue collections for December 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the General Fund revenue collections for December 2022. According to the office of the Governor, through the first half of the fiscal year, adjusting for policy actions and timing issues, general fund revenues were up 6.5% over the prior years. On an unadjusted basis, general fund revenues we 0.8% higher versus the projected 8.8 % decline assumed in the Governor’s December proposed budget amendments for the full fiscal year.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Governor Youngkin pushes for additional $1 billion in tax cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Stephen Cummings Governor Glenn Youngkin's Secretary of Finance met with the Hose appropriations committee to discuss the second phase of the governor's tax relief proposal. The secretary said the second phase builds on to the $4 billion tax relief that Youngkin said was...
VIRGINIA STATE

