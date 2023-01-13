RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the General Fund revenue collections for December 2022. According to the office of the Governor, through the first half of the fiscal year, adjusting for policy actions and timing issues, general fund revenues were up 6.5% over the prior years. On an unadjusted basis, general fund revenues we 0.8% higher versus the projected 8.8 % decline assumed in the Governor’s December proposed budget amendments for the full fiscal year.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO