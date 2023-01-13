ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: 93-year-old woman struck by mail truck in Union

A 93-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a mail truck, according to police. Union police say the incident happened in a parking lot on the 200 block of Tucker Avenue on Monday afternoon. Police say that the 37-year-old driver was operating a United States Postal...
TOWN OF UNION, NY
PIX11

Pregnant woman, man shot in NJ

WOODBRIDGE, NJ (PIX11) —A pregnant woman and a man were shot in Woodbridge on Saturday, officials said.  Two vehicles were struck by gunfire near South Inman Avenue and Route 1 North around 5:40 p.m., officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.  A man and pregnant woman wounded during the shooting were found in the […]
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Police: Man stabbed multiple times outside church in Mount Hope

A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation outside a church in Mount Hope on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on 165 East Tremont Ave. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was left with wounds on the left side of his forehead and left cheek. He was taken to St. Barnabas in the Bronx and is expected to be OK, according to authorities.
MOUNT HOPE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy