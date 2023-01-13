ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, IL

Comments / 22

Josh
4d ago

When are these car dealerships going to stop leaving the keys for these cars accessible? Stop making it so easy for these thugs.

Reply
13
tiredofcrap
4d ago

it would be cheaper for these car dealerships to put somebody in there maybe put dogs inside their guard dogs, and when they come in if the dogs get fed and who cares if it kills them

Reply(2)
8
Kenji Smith
4d ago

The mark up forces them to fake thefts those people were paid to steal the cars. Chicago has been corrupt since the Capome days

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked

CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 south suburban cops charged with extortion in traffic stop scheme

PHOENIX, Ill. - Two Phoenix, Illinois police officers have been charged with bribing occupants of vehicles during traffic stops to obtain cash and drugs. The incidents occurred from 2020 to April 2022 in both south suburban Phoenix and Harvey. The two officers accused are Antoine Larry — a patrol officer — and Jarret Snowden — a sergeant.
PHOENIX, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Vehicle stolen from Chicago crashes into Waukesha building during police chase

CHICAGO - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Chicago ended in a fiery crash in Waukesha. The incident happened Sunday morning. Waukesha police say the chase began when the driver tried to avoid a traffic stop. The driver was reportedly traveling at a high speed when he lost control, crashing into an apartment building.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy