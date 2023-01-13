Looking at Cash-Back Reward Services As Consumers Seek Savings

The New Year means starting fresh habits, and while some people may be hitting the gym or trying dry January, others may be looking to boost their financial health.Whether that’s kick starting a new savings plan or trying to repair some dents in a savings pot made to cover the cost of rising bills, getting into the habit of putting money away can really help in the long run – even more so than having a significant pot to start with.Emma-Lou Montgomery, associate director for personal investing at Fidelity International, says: “Starting to save is a good way to kick...

5 DAYS AGO