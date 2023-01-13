Read full article on original website
A Chinese bank is offering customers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if they deposit $500,000 into an account
A Hong Kong-based bank is offering customers an express reservation for a Pfizer shot after cross-border restrictions with mainland China were lifted.
blockchain.news
First Virtual Banks By 2025 From Bank Of Thailand
The announcement that the Bank of Thailand intends to initiate the very first transaction in the country via virtual banking was made by the institution. According to the findings of a research conducted by Bloomberg, financial institutions would be able to provide their services by the year 2025. In the...
Digital Banks Fill Gaps in Small Business Working Capital Loans
As working capital from traditional lenders evaporates, SMBs are seeking fresh funds from digital channels. That’s according to PYMNTS and NCR’s report “Digital Banking Rises To Meet SMB Needs,” which showed that as SMBs raised prices last year to meet higher supplier and operating costs, many if not most believe they’ve hiked prices as far as possible to remain competitive, hence the scramble among SMBs for new sources of working capital from non-traditional sources.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
TechRadar
Many firms are apparently ditching PCs and going mobile-only
New research from BT has uncovered that many workers prefer to use a smartphone over a business laptop in an effort to make work more flexible, with many seeing better connectivity as a route into self-employment. The results found that 59% of those running a business in the UK choose...
What Next for UK’s 6.5M Open Banking Users?
The U.K. today counts 6.5 million active users of open banking-powered technology. In a recent statement announcing the news, the country’s Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) added that there were 7.5 million open banking-powered payments in the U.K. as of December 2022. This milestone comes five years after open...
pymnts.com
Digital Bank ila and Prizeout Launch Gift Card Program
Bahrain’s ila Bank has teamed with Prizeout to help its customers purchase gift cards. The collaboration with Prizeout, a U.S.-based AdTech firm, digitizes purchasing gift cards from more than 300 brands, ila said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) news release. “Leveraging Prizeout’s proprietary technology and extensive worldwide partnerships, the...
ffnews.com
Australia’s leading mortgage aggregator is first to give brokers Open Banking access
Finsure has become the first Australian mortgage aggregator to turn on Open Banking access for its brokers. In a partnership with Open Banking provider Frollo and lending technology provider NextGen, Finsure now provides its brokers access to the Open Banking powered Financial Passport, to collect customer data for use in their loan application process. The solution is completely integrated into the broker workflow through NextGen’s ApplyOnline, significantly reducing the time brokers spend on reconciliation and processing applications.
ffnews.com
It’s GoTyme: Mambu Enables Tyme Group to ‘Lift and Shift’ South African TymeBank Digital Banking Concept to the Philippines
Newly launched Filipino digital bank GoTyme Bank has partnered with global cloud banking platform Mambu to deliver an innovative digital banking solution that is aiming to improve access to high quality financial services for Filipinos. Singapore-based Tyme Group, which has partnered with Gokongwei Group to launch GoTyme Bank in the...
CoinTelegraph
EMG launches the world’s first Web3 telco super app, built on blockchain
EMG is ready to take the telecoms industry by storm with the help of Emeldi Group, a seasoned telecoms company with 60 million active users and partners across the globe. As a Web3 company within the Emeldi Group, EMG will leverage Emeldi’s extensive expertise, technology, business relationships, and overall experience to quickly launch and scale, having a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise-grade products and services to institutional world telecom operators.
thenewscrypto.com
Bank of Thailand To Legalize Virtual Banks by 2025 To Boost Economy
The Bank of Thailand has announced that it would finally legalize virtual banks in the nation. A Bloomberg report forecasts that by 2025, financial institutions would be able to provide their services. The central bank’s “Consultation Paper on Virtual Bank Licensing Framework” states that by the end of 2023. Applications...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Firm Salt Edge Works with Kingdom of Jordan
Salt Edge, an Open Banking enabler, has expanded into the Kingdom of Jordan. According to a blog post, Salt Edge will be working with Jordanian Banks and other financial services firms to power Open Banking solutions with its API-driven platform. According to the post, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ)...
ACI Worldwide Debuts Hub for 200+ Digital Wallets
ACI Worldwide has debuted a multi-country network to capitalize on digital wallets’ growing popularity. The ACI Wallet Hub connects merchants in more than 70 countries to a single hub for more than 200 digital wallets, the payments company said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17), letting them “deliver native wallet checkout experiences for consumers.”
cryptoslate.com
South Korean exchange Korbit to monitor accounts of employees, family members
Korbit exchange announced plans to monitor the accounts of its employees and their family members in a bid to improve internal control standards, according to local media reports. News 1 Korea reported the announcement and said that the additional monitoring of family members was not mandatory in the country for...
Amex and Airwallex Team to Help Businesses 'Scale Beyond Borders'
Australia-based FinTech Airwallex says its customers can now accept American Express as a payment method. The two companies announced their partnership Tuesday (Jan. 17) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, saying it lets Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.K. accept American Express Card payments from around the world.
TechCrunch
Kenyan fintech Kwara raises $3M seed extension, signs deal to reach over 4,000 credit unions
Following the Kuscco partnership, Kwara said it has gained connections to a pool of over 4,000 saccos for its banking-as-a-service offering. As part of the exclusive deal, Kwara is also set to acquire Kuscco’s subsidiary IRNET, a software company and provider for saccos, for an undisclosed amount. Kwara says...
ffnews.com
Sun Finance starts operating in the Philippines
Latvia-based fintech company, Sun Finance, continues its business expansion and starts operating in the Philippines. The online financing services of Sun Finance are now available in nine countries on three continents. The company revealed that along with strengthening its positions in the existing markets, in 2023, the company will continue...
Warehouse Club PriceSmart Deploying Toshiba’s Commerce Platform in Latin America
PriceSmart is deploying Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Elera Commerce Platform in its stores throughout Latin America. The operator of membership warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean aims to use Toshiba’s cloud-enabled technology to transform its customer experience, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release.
IPCMobile Launches Single-Source Mobile POS Platform
IPCMobile has launched a mobile point-of-sale (POS) platform that includes hardware, software and pricing options from a single source. The new QuantumPay is designed to simplify and accelerate the deployment of mobile payment solutions, while also offering customers the option of bringing their own processors, IPCMobile said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, Blue Water Fintech Lab Introduce Robotic Process Automation Commercialization Program
Deutsche Bank and its Blue Water Fintech Lab recently launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) commercialization program by “introducing a multibank Data Processing and Reconciliation Solution, its first commercial product.”. Deutsche Bank is the first international bank in China “to offer this innovative solution to its corporate clients through...
