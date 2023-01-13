ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Kevin Durant has a 3% chance of winning the Kia MVP award

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

Nets superstar Kevin Durant received 3% of the votes to win the Kia MVP award, according to an article published by NBA.com on Monday. The votes on this list were from the 30 beat reporters working for NBA.com that represent every NBA market.

For context, when this article was published (Jan. 10), it was the day after Durant suffered a right MCL sprain against the Miami Heat. Also, the question posed was “Who is on track to win the Kia MVP award this season?”. The Kia MVP award is NBA.com’s version of the MVP award since the website is sponsored by the car company.

Out of 30 votes, Durant received 3% of the votes. The four players who received more votes than Durant were: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (43%), Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (40%), Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7%), and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (7%). Durant, who is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point land.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

