Oklahoma City, OK

Patricia Norton
4d ago

oh so now that they are trying to educate the truth of history and not the white washed history of America it now labeled "critical race theory" and is deemed "grooming/brainwashing". Well what was it called when it was done to us? 🤔

Billie Roofner
4d ago

He is a teacher. If he is teaching tolerance for Trans people then that is part of the job. teaching our kids to respect others differences as we should do at home. not saying teach to do it but accept that they do. The history part whether black history or American is part of the job and all teachers teach from their own POV.

Richard Carsins
3d ago

clear violation of the new Oklahoma critical race theory. since antiracisms has not successfully been taught yet where students other than black are discriminated for being white,brown, red,or yellow. He should be fired immediately. why isn't it being done. Notice that the NEA, or OEA haven't said a thing. Putnam North, nothing, or Attny General nothing. see politics are just bullcrap to stir up the masses. FIRE THIS PERSON IF THEY'RE NOT OBEYING THE LAW. Everyone are the same despite race or religion.

KTEN.com

Oklahoma School for the Deaf welcomes new superintendent

SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — Dr. Heather Laine started her term as superintendent of the Oklahoma School for the Deaf on Tuesday. Laine brings 23 years of experience to OSD, including 14 years in leading roles at schools for the deaf in Arizona and Louisiana. "I have been in those...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine to open Feb. 17

Originally scheduled for November 2022, the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is now set to open Feb. 17, 2023, in south Oklahoma City. Father Stanley Rother was born in Okarche, Okla. He lived with his family while working along the small-town farmland. After completion of high school at Holy Trinity School, he entered priesthood – which led to assignments and seminary trips from Oklahoma, Texas, Maryland and, ultimately, Guatemala and Mexico.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to ban implementation of critical race theory statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm has filed a bill that would ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory statewide. A news release sent on Martin Luther King Jr. Day states that Senate Bill 348 would prohibit every agency or department of the state, county or municipality, or political subdivision from adopting any policy or training materials to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
Z94

Is That Loud Exhaust On Your Ride Illegal in Oklahoma?

When I was twenty years old I had a Ford Ranger. It was chrome yellow like the lifeguard trucks on Baywatch, had an ultra-reliable 2.3L inline four-cyclinder engine in it, and I once cut a hole in the bed to install a four-inch stack straight pipe exhaust on it. I...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

State Superintendent Ryan Walters orders staff to investigate 2 teachers accused of indoctrination

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered his staff to investigate two teachers he claims are "indoctrinating" students. "I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the processes to hold the two teachers accountable who actively violated state law, admitted to violating state law, to indoctrinate our kids," Walters said in a video he posted to social media. "We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students here in the state of Oklahoma, and I, as the state superintendent and the Department of Education, will do everything within our power to not allow our kids to be indoctrinated by far-left radicals and to hold those accountable who have done so."
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Capitol Rioter From Oklahoma To Be Sentenced Tuesday

An Oklahoma man is expected to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Levi Gable admitted to attending the rally, but told investigators about going inside the Capitol. Surveillance video and cell phone data obtained by investigators showed Gable in fact did enter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
Sherif Saad

Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.

The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
CYRIL, OK

