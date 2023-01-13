oh so now that they are trying to educate the truth of history and not the white washed history of America it now labeled "critical race theory" and is deemed "grooming/brainwashing". Well what was it called when it was done to us? 🤔
He is a teacher. If he is teaching tolerance for Trans people then that is part of the job. teaching our kids to respect others differences as we should do at home. not saying teach to do it but accept that they do. The history part whether black history or American is part of the job and all teachers teach from their own POV.
clear violation of the new Oklahoma critical race theory. since antiracisms has not successfully been taught yet where students other than black are discriminated for being white,brown, red,or yellow. He should be fired immediately. why isn't it being done. Notice that the NEA, or OEA haven't said a thing. Putnam North, nothing, or Attny General nothing. see politics are just bullcrap to stir up the masses. FIRE THIS PERSON IF THEY'RE NOT OBEYING THE LAW. Everyone are the same despite race or religion.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Comments / 31