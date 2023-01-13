Incident #: 23-89 Location: 700 block of W. Industrial Dr. INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Industrial Dr for the report of a catalytic converter theft. The complainant stated that according to the video surveillance footage, on January 6, 2023, between 10:07 pm and 10:20 pm, an unknown suspect pulled into the parking lot and used a battery-powered saw to cut the catalytic converter off of a parked vehicle. The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model Chevrolet Impala sedan, possibly dark blue in color. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO