A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Chocolate! Chocolate! Chocolate! #shopchelseamich Chocolate Extravaganza 2023
In the midst of a Michigan winter, #shopchelseamich merchants will be giving you a delightful reason to visit downtown Chelsea - namely the 14th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza! An event for the sweetest of souls, a day dedicated to the sweet we all love! Come to Chelsea on Saturday, February 11th for a day of fun, shopping, friends, and chocolate.
Chelsea Area Historical Museum Announces 2022 Volunteer of the Year
The Chelsea Area Historical Society announced Bill O’Reilly as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year at the annual members meeting. Jan Bernath, president of the CAHS, surprised O’Reilly, noting his long dedication to all things history, and specifically Chelsea history. “Bill served the Chelsea Area Historical Society as...
Saline's Indoor Farmer's Market Makes Fresh Food Shopping a Warmer Solution
Who doesn’t appreciate the smell of baked goods and fresh food while staying cozy this winter? The farmers market in Saline, offers residents and visitors an indoor experience to buy all of their fresh fruits, meats, treats, craft needs and more while staying snug. Located in the Liberty School at 7265 N. Ann Arbor Street, the market hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays until the end of April.
Dexter Hockey Picks Up First Win
The young Dexter hockey team has continued to show improvement this season and it finally paid off Saturday night when the Dreadnaughts beat Ann Arbor Pioneer for their first win of the season. Pioneer took an early 1-0 lead but was called for a 5-minute major and the Dreadnaughts capitalized...
Newest Member of Saline City Council to Bridge Communication Gaps
Nicole Rice raised her right hand and committed to her duties as a council member while she was sworn into her first city council meeting on January 9th, 2023, among a few of her colleagues. "It felt really cool to make that commitment," said Rice. Originally from Ohio, she is the newest member of The Saline City Council and has spent the last 6 years devoting her time and work into becoming enriched among the Saline community.
New Year and New Promises from Saline City Council
Saline City Council held their first meeting of the year, on Monday January 9th, 2023, with uplifting words and plans of action from the city’s Mayor, Brian Marl. Mayor Marl addressed ongoing city projects, revised initiatives, as well as what the city hopes to see change and progress for the 2023 year. “This past year and these past 6 months have been both challenging and productive,” said Marl, “We continue to endure the lingering effects of a global health pandemic, subsequent disruptions to supply chains, increased labor shortages and burgeoning inflation, but progressive forward-thinking leaders do not become demoralized or disheartened.”
CPD Weekly Report 01-17-23
Incident #: 23-89 Location: 700 block of W. Industrial Dr. INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Industrial Dr for the report of a catalytic converter theft. The complainant stated that according to the video surveillance footage, on January 6, 2023, between 10:07 pm and 10:20 pm, an unknown suspect pulled into the parking lot and used a battery-powered saw to cut the catalytic converter off of a parked vehicle. The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model Chevrolet Impala sedan, possibly dark blue in color. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect.
Freedom Twp: Public Hearing 2-7-23
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT. Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the Freedom Township Hall (11508 Pleasant Lake Road) to invite public comment on a conditional use permit application to authorize establishment of a wholesale plant nursery operation on parcel #N-14-35-400-002 at 9587 Saline-Waterworks Road in the AR (Agriculture-Resource) zoning district.
