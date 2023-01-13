Read full article on original website
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
pittsburghmagazine.com
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
nextpittsburgh.com
Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?
Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
'Most perfect musical of all time' comes to Hershey Theatre
HERSHEY, Pa. — A show Entertainment Weekly describes as “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” is coming to Hershey. "My Fair Lady" can be found on stage at the Hershey Theatre from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22 as part of their Broadway Series.
2023 Inauguration Day in Pennsylvania | Here's what you need to know
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Tuesday in Harrisburg. A swearing-in ceremony will be held, and an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz Studios in Lancaster County will follow. During that celebration, musical performers Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
TV Talk: Filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ debuts 2nd season
PASADENA, Calif. – Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” filmed its second season in Pittsburgh and viewers can see the results when season two begins streaming episodes weekly Sunday. My first impression: Kingstown, Mich., has a lot more bridges in season two than it had in season one,...
Popular food pop-up Fet Fisk eyeing restaurant in Bloomfield's former Lombardozzi space
The former Lombardozzi restaurant space in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood could be getting new life as the well-known food pop-up business Fet Fisk is eyeing the space for a bar, restaurant and event space. Fet Fisk has run a pop-up dinner business for the past few years, serving Scandinavian-inspired dinners...
Businesses across Central Pa. expected to shine at inaugural ball
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Tomorrow marks the first official day in office for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis. The buzz spans far beyond the capitol in Harrisburg, especially at Armstrong Valley Winery in Halifax Township, Dauphin County. "It’s a pleasure to be a part of," Co-Owner...
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
New Kensington business earns first silver 'sustainable workplace' honor from Sustainable Pittsburgh
A downtown New Kensington business is among the first three to be designated as “sustainable workplaces” by Sustainable Pittsburgh. Trademark Threads, an embroidery and printing business at 1007 Fifth Ave., earned a silver level designation. The nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh says its program recognizes any business, nonprofit or other...
Man in wheelchair hit by driver of car in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.The man was crossing Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.Pittsburgh police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene or if charges will be filed.
Missing, endangered man in Kiski Township found
APOLLO, Pa. — Jeff Manchini, a man reported missing and endangered out of Kiski Township has been found. Kiski Township police thank everyone for their help in finding him. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch...
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
wtae.com
Flames seen shooting out of Pittsburgh home
Flames were seen shooting from the front door of a home in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to Montclair Street around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show came to a close Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg, and what a week it was. It didn't take long for organizers of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show to start buttering up residents. In fact, it started before the show opened with unveiling of the 2023 butter sculpture.
WATCH: Meteor captured above Uniontown on doorbell camera
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A meteor streaking across the sky was captured on a doorbell camera in Uniontown. The Nest camera at Rich and Hannah Evans' home caught the glow of light on Sunday night. According to NASA, when meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere at a high speed and burn up, the fireballs, or "shooting stars," are called meteors.
