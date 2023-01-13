ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin

Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Ode to a Pittsburgh winter

that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses

Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in wheelchair hit by driver of car in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.The man was crossing Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.Pittsburgh police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene or if charges will be filed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing, endangered man in Kiski Township found

APOLLO, Pa. — Jeff Manchini, a man reported missing and endangered out of Kiski Township has been found. Kiski Township police thank everyone for their help in finding him. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch...
APOLLO, PA
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Flames seen shooting out of Pittsburgh home

Flames were seen shooting from the front door of a home in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to Montclair Street around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wraps up

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show came to a close Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg, and what a week it was. It didn't take long for organizers of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show to start buttering up residents. In fact, it started before the show opened with unveiling of the 2023 butter sculpture.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: Meteor captured above Uniontown on doorbell camera

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A meteor streaking across the sky was captured on a doorbell camera in Uniontown. The Nest camera at Rich and Hannah Evans' home caught the glow of light on Sunday night.  According to NASA, when meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere at a high speed and burn up, the fireballs, or "shooting stars," are called meteors. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
