In the central and southeastern parts of the state, you may soon see vehicles driving themselves on rural roadways. This comes as part of DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project, which is beginning two deployments to gather data for future needs. The vehicles were tested at the Transportation Research Center Inc.'s proving grounds in East Liberty, which allowed them to be tested on closed roadways simulating various conditions before coming to public roads.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO