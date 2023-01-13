The Fargo Force continued their four game streak of road games with a trip to South Dakota and Iowa on January 13-14. The Force were looking to rebound after getting swept last weekend by Lincoln and maintain their lead in the conference over them. This would be the sixth matchup versus Sioux Falls and the fifth matchup against Sioux City this season, with Fargo having won four of five versus Sioux Falls and Splitting the previous four matchups versus Sioux City.

FARGO, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO