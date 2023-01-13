Read full article on original website
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministry amid investigation
(Fargo, ND) -- A pastor in the Diocese of Fargo is now removed from the ministry. Officials say Father Neil Pfeifer is facing allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. He has been removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor.
Detective Josh Heller, we salute you!
Detective Josh Heller is a native of Fargo — where he graduated from Shanley High School. Heller continued his education at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake, and graduated in 2015, earning an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Heller began his career with The Fargo Police Department...
Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for. The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.
Going organic: How new North Dakota farmers and ranchers can make the change
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are a new farmer in North Dakota, or want to try out organic farming, there is a free organic farming training session happening later this month in our state. The USDA and other agricultural leaders will be at the Organic Academy Roadshow session in Fargo on January 26 and […]
UPDATE: Victim ID’ed in Monday night shooting outside Wahpeton ice arena
UPDATE: 8:45 a.m. – Wahpeton Police Chief Matt Anderson has identified the victim in Monday night’s shooting as 40-year-old Jeremiah Jeffery Medenwald of Hankinson, N.D. Anderson says they are still searching for a suspect in the case and if anyone has any information about Medenwald’s associations or whereabouts in the days and hours leading up to the shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Wahpeton police.
Eventide Senior Living Community in Moorhead responds to bed bug complaints in 4 apartments
(Fargo, ND) -- The Executive Director at a senior assisted living facility in Moorhead says they are clearing bed bugs found in apartment units. "Our first case started around September of 2022, so September of last year, and the case was under control, we treated it, and that was an isolated incident at the time, said Emily Kollar.
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
Valley City Chamber Ambassadors visit The Reserve at Woodland for Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting Event
Next stop, Chamber Ambassadors were welcomed in for delicious hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a special sneak peak at the Business After Hours event and ribbon cutting for newly remodeled The Reserve at Woodland. Three of the four owners, Kayla Cash, Jade Nielson and Jon Rustvang greeted guests to...
Vanna Adventure Vans expanding to West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead-based Vanna Adventure Vans will be expanding to West Fargo. The city commission approved a 5-year incentive to help the business make the move. Vanna Adventure Vans builds and manufactures vans into a camper, workstation, or mobile home. They say it’s the next...
Tree pruning to lead to period road closure in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead residents are being alerted of what could be a bit of a hitch in your commute to and from work and travel around the city Tuesday and Wednesday. On January 17th and 18th, the right lane of northbound 8th Street South will be closed in places from Main Avenue to 12th Avenue South for tree pruning work along the east boulevard.
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mother’s heart is broken tonight as she continues to grapple with the loss of her son, 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald, who police say was shot and killed in Wahpeton Monday night. Multiple shots rang out shortly after 7 p.m. outside of the...
Fargo Force Week Sixteen Recap
The Fargo Force continued their four game streak of road games with a trip to South Dakota and Iowa on January 13-14. The Force were looking to rebound after getting swept last weekend by Lincoln and maintain their lead in the conference over them. This would be the sixth matchup versus Sioux Falls and the fifth matchup against Sioux City this season, with Fargo having won four of five versus Sioux Falls and Splitting the previous four matchups versus Sioux City.
Victim ID’d After Wahpeton Shooting Outside Ice Arena; Suspect Still At Large
WAHPETON, ND (KDLM) – A man has died following a shooting outside the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena last night while a youth hockey game was taking place inside the arena. Wahpeton Police were dispatched on a shots-fired call to the area near the Ella Stern &...
Pair of apartment fires under investigation in FM Metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A pair of early morning apartment fires here in the FM Metro are under investigation. The first happened in South Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to the complex East of West Acres Mall off 15th avenue south around 1:30 a.m. after alarms rang out for a fire.
NDSU given $500,000 grant to research river ice and create education initiatives
(Fargo, ND) -- A local university is receiving a grant from a national organization to study the impacts of river ice. NDSU is receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Division of Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET). The research will be look to investigate the impacts of events often caused by river ice; including flooding, ice jams, and bank erosion. The study will also look to find mitigation and prevention methods to prevent possible natural disasters, while also focusing on providing educational material to K-12 educators and the general public through seminars and workshops.
Lincoln Elementary School organizes fundraiser for former teacher in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo grade school is supporting their former teacher through a tragic time by fundraising and outdoor activities. Ross Olson taught physical education at Lincoln Elementary School for 12 years. He suffered multiple seizures while driving, leading to a crash in late October, leading to severe shoulder damage. CT and MRI scans revealed a tumor in his temporal lobe, which controls motor functions of the body’s left side.
MSUM, FMWF Chamber to host internship event
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota State University Moorhead, in partnership with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce, will host a networking event for local businesses to help them understand the process of recruiting international students to fill available internships. Employers will hear from businesses that have recruited international students...
Former F-M RedHawks Star Christian Correa Breaks Down His New Professional Baseball Opportunity
Former Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks star Christian Correa joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. He discussed his time with the RedHawks, joining the Milwaukee Brewers as a Developmental Coach, and more!
