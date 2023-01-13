Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin …. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. Hazleton Area High School band performs at Shapiro …. Hazleton Area High School band performs...
WGAL
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say
A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home
A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Police searching for $45,000 truck tractor thief
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.
Police release details of deadly two-vehicle crash in Washington Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a crash on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. A 69-year-old male victim from East Berlin was...
Central Pa. driver dies after his vehicle is hit by another car: coroner
A 69-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash at a York County intersection, according to the coroner’s office. The man, an East Berlin resident, was driving on Roland Road in Washington Township, and trying to continue through the Baltimore Pike intersection when another vehicle crashed into him just before 10 p.m., according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff
Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
abc27.com
Man who died after Franklin County crash identified
ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
One dead following York County house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17: A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshall determined that the home is a total loss, leaving one resident displaced. The victim has been identified by York County Coroner's Office as 72-year-old Bonnie Myers. Her cause of death is still pending. Officials have determined...
One person injured in Lebanon shooting
LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Tuesday night. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Monument Park on Lehman Street, police said. Responding officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg, according to police.
WGAL
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
local21news.com
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
Pedestrian ID'd After Being Found Struck Dead In Chambersburg, Police Say
A pedestrian died at the scene of a crash in Chambersburg on Monday, January 16, authorities say. Bernandino Lopez-Chum was struck dead in the 400 block of Loudon Street and in the area of Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to a release by area police. The roadways were closed in th…
Police: Suspect fires at homeowner during attempted burglary in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a shots-fired incident in Spring Garden Township. It occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on January 14 on the 900 block of South Edgar Street, according to Spring Garden Township Police. The victim reported that he was alerted to a possible...
WGAL
Two fatal fires break out in York County
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
echo-pilot.com
Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County
A person was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg. Officers from Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to West Loudon Street and Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to police. A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian entered the road, where they were struck by a...
71-year-old man dies after house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness
Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
