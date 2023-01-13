Read full article on original website
Unexpected Recycling Collection Delay
Submitted by the Bedford Department of Public Works:. The Town’s Recycling contractor, Republic Services, is running behind schedule with recycling collection today – Tuesday, Jan. 17. The following neighborhoods may be impacted:. South Road (from The Great Rd to Loomis St) Loomis Street, Webber Avenue. Railroad Avenue, Culter...
Bedford, MA Utility Box Project: Call for Artists
People walking, rolling, riding, and driving around town will likely have noticed the efforts of a local artist, Sarah Scoville, working to add creativity and joy throughout Bedford. Scoville is the initiative behind the Bedford Utility Box Project. This week, Scoville was awarded a third grant from the Bedford Cultural...
Town Census: More Names
This is the final installment of looking at the Bedford Town Census data. Part 1 was looking at birthdays and Part 2 examined first names. Last week, the Annual Town Census landed in Bedford mailboxes. It’s important to return the form this week. As stated on the back: “compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence, protection of voting rights, veteran’s bonus, housing for the elderly and related benefits as well as providing information for your community.” One of the resources the List of Residents creates is information for first responders.
Bedford Education Foundation Announces Return of its Annual Bash
The Bash is on the way back. The Bash is the Bedford Education Foundation’s principal annual fundraising event, and one of the highlights of the community’s social calendar. After missing two years in deference to Covid-19, the foundation has scheduled a black-and-white-themed Birthday Bash – celebrating the group’s...
Election 2023: Renae Nichols running for Library Trustee
It is with great enthusiasm that I announce my candidacy to serve as a member of the Board of Library Trustees. As an elementary school librarian, I fully understand the importance and the value of a great community library. I would be honored to serve as a trustee to support the library mission and advocate for policies and programs that support the needs of our community.
Massport, Commission Consider Jordan Area Replantings
Massachusetts Port Authority officials accepted a recommendation from the Conservation Commission last week to replenish part of the Jordan Conservation Area with trees and shrubs. The remaining question is timing – either early spring or late fall. Massport and the commission agreed to resume the discussion at the panel’s March...
Bedford Fix It Shop Expands Its Hours and Days
The Bedford Fix It Shop is offering an additional day and time for item drop offs at the Council on Aging, 12 Mudge Way. The Fix-It Shop is accepting drop offs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. People are invited come on in with their item, and fill out paperwork about themselves and the item. The Fix It Shop will contact people with any questions about their item.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
North Airfield Hangar Space Proposal Exceeds 495,000 Square Feet
Almost a half-million square feet of hangar space is being proposed for an area of Hanscom Field close to Hartwell Road. According to a state-required form filed by the developer, the project encompasses 27 new buildings plus the existing structure known as the Navy hangar on almost 50 acres. The...
Superintendent’s Update ~ January 13
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 13, 2023, including a Performing Arts Update, Athletics Update, Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday, Bedford Embraces Diversity MLK Celebration, The Help Line, BHS Textile Collection, Budget Update, and Save the Date for the CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night. Hello...
Library to Celebrate Lunar New Year
It’s the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese calendar and the Bedford Free Public Library will be celebrating with a program of crafts, stories, and music in the Children’s Room on Jan. 21 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. The Library is partnering with the Parents Diversity Council...
communityadvocate.com
Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire
MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
Training for the trades: Local company aiming to prepare next generation of workers
Getting an electrician or plumber to make a house call these days is like winning the lottery. Experts expect the problem to get worse as today’s workers retire and fewer young people enter the trades. Local company Forge is attempting to turn the training model upside down in order...
NECN
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Town Census: Birthdays
This week, the Annual Town Census landed in Bedford mailboxes. It’s important to return to the form. As stated on the back: “compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence, protection of voting rights, veteran’s bonus, housing for the elderly and related benefits as well as providing information for your community.” One of the resources the List of Residents creates is information for first responders.
King Day Event Speaker Seeks Path to ‘Embrace Our Beautiful Diversity’
The guest speaker at Monday morning’s community celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day says he will speak about how King’s “voice and values can anchor us to build coalitions, from Bedford to Boston.”. The Rev. Willie Bodrick, pastor of Roxbury’s historic Twelfth Baptist Church, explains...
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
MLK Jr statue in Boston receives mixed reviews
A bronze sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King that depicts the famous hug between the couple, was unveiled in Boston Friday, but is receiving mixed reviews.
