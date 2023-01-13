ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Unexpected Recycling Collection Delay

Submitted by the Bedford Department of Public Works:. The Town’s Recycling contractor, Republic Services, is running behind schedule with recycling collection today – Tuesday, Jan. 17. The following neighborhoods may be impacted:. South Road (from The Great Rd to Loomis St) Loomis Street, Webber Avenue. Railroad Avenue, Culter...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA Utility Box Project: Call for Artists

People walking, rolling, riding, and driving around town will likely have noticed the efforts of a local artist, Sarah Scoville, working to add creativity and joy throughout Bedford. Scoville is the initiative behind the Bedford Utility Box Project. This week, Scoville was awarded a third grant from the Bedford Cultural...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Town Census: More Names

This is the final installment of looking at the Bedford Town Census data. Part 1 was looking at birthdays and Part 2 examined first names. Last week, the Annual Town Census landed in Bedford mailboxes. It’s important to return the form this week. As stated on the back: “compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence, protection of voting rights, veteran’s bonus, housing for the elderly and related benefits as well as providing information for your community.” One of the resources the List of Residents creates is information for first responders.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Election 2023: Renae Nichols running for Library Trustee

It is with great enthusiasm that I announce my candidacy to serve as a member of the Board of Library Trustees. As an elementary school librarian, I fully understand the importance and the value of a great community library. I would be honored to serve as a trustee to support the library mission and advocate for policies and programs that support the needs of our community.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Massport, Commission Consider Jordan Area Replantings

Massachusetts Port Authority officials accepted a recommendation from the Conservation Commission last week to replenish part of the Jordan Conservation Area with trees and shrubs. The remaining question is timing – either early spring or late fall. Massport and the commission agreed to resume the discussion at the panel’s March...
CONCORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Fix It Shop Expands Its Hours and Days

The Bedford Fix It Shop is offering an additional day and time for item drop offs at the Council on Aging, 12 Mudge Way. The Fix-It Shop is accepting drop offs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. People are invited come on in with their item, and fill out paperwork about themselves and the item. The Fix It Shop will contact people with any questions about their item.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent's Update ~ January 13

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 13, 2023, including a Performing Arts Update, Athletics Update, Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday, Bedford Embraces Diversity MLK Celebration, The Help Line, BHS Textile Collection, Budget Update, and Save the Date for the CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night. Hello...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Library to Celebrate Lunar New Year

It’s the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese calendar and the Bedford Free Public Library will be celebrating with a program of crafts, stories, and music in the Children’s Room on Jan. 21 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. The Library is partnering with the Parents Diversity Council...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Town Census: Birthdays

This week, the Annual Town Census landed in Bedford mailboxes. It’s important to return to the form. As stated on the back: “compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence, protection of voting rights, veteran’s bonus, housing for the elderly and related benefits as well as providing information for your community.” One of the resources the List of Residents creates is information for first responders.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
