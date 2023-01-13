ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

3 die in Elizabeth City house fire

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Three people were found dead after a house fire broke out early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and firefighters with the Newland Volunteer Fire Department responded around 12:33 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Millpond Road, near Turnpike Road, and found the home engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the flames and entering the home, firefighters found the three victims dead, Wooten says. Two were women, 44 and 71, and the other was a 19-year-old man. Their identity is being withheld until next-of-kin notification.

Wooten says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, with help from the Pasquotank Fire Marshal and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

thecoastlandtimes.com

Three killed in Elizabeth City fire

An early Friday morning fire in Elizabeth City claimed the lives of three individuals. According to a press release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 13, 2023 at around 12:33 a.m., PCSO deputies responded to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. in Elizabeth City after being dispatched by Central Communications to respond for a structure fire.
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

