Manchester United sign Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst on loan

By Jamie Jackson
 4 days ago
The Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst (right) with the Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag. Photograph: Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United have confirmed the £2.6m loan signing of Burnley’s Wout Weghorst, with the delighted striker calling his move a “privilege”.

United will cover all of the wages of the Dutchman, who had been on loan at Besiktas from Burnley. The Lancashire club will pay €2.825m as a cancellation fee to the Besiktas as Weghorst had joined them for the whole 2022-23 season. United have no option or obligation to buy the player.

Weghorst said: “I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United. I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims.

“Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here. I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting involved straight away.”

John Murtough, United’s football director, said: “Wout has a consistent goalscoring record across several European leagues, and his attributes will add a further dimension to our squad for the remainder of the season. We were also attracted by his strong personality and dedicated approach to football, which fits perfectly with the spirit that Erik is building within our squad. He has shown a huge desire to join Manchester United and be part of what we’re striving to achieve this season.”

In 20 Premier League appearances last season for Burnley Weghorst scored twice. Ten Hag has added him to strengthen and vary his attacking options, the 6ft 6in forward offering a different dimension.

While Marcus Rashford is the top-scorer with 15 goals, Anthony Martial, his other frontline striker, has only managed five and continues to be plagued by injuries. The Frenchman faces a late fitness test before Saturday’s lunchtime derby meeting with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

