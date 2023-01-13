ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ParaSnowboarder, Paralympian Gabel back on FIS podium

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
OGDEN, Utah — Three time Paralympian and two time Paralympic medalist Keith Gabel is starting his snowboarding season on yet another podium, this time at a World Cup.

The below the knee amputee was born and raised in Salt Lake City and grew up in Ogden, Utah.

He had the distinct honor of being flagbearer in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games.

Gabel has spent time training with Park City’s National Ability Center and lately competes for Team Aspen Snowmass.


