Armed Robbery Suspect Outstanding After Pointing Gun At Victim

An armed robbery suspect remains outstanding Friday afternoon after a man pointed a gun at a woman outside a Canyon Country bank.

At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, deputies received a call regarding a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, per initial radio traffic.

Initial reports described the suspect as a male Hispanic, who drove away in the direction of Sierra Highway in a later 90s/early 2000s model Honda with faded black paint.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .