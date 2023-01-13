ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Armed Robbery Suspect Outstanding After Pointing Gun At Victim

By Carl Goldman
 4 days ago

An armed robbery suspect remains outstanding Friday afternoon after a man pointed a gun at a woman outside a Canyon Country bank.

At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, deputies received a call regarding a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, per initial radio traffic.

Initial reports described the  suspect as a male Hispanic, who drove away in the direction of Sierra Highway in a later 90s/early 2000s model Honda with faded black paint.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

Los Angeles County, CA
