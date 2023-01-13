8 Short Hills Residents Make Dean's List at Lehigh University

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown boys and girls swim teams were in action on Tuesday January 17. The boys (3-3) defeated Hanover Park, 128-52, on Tuesday. In the third straight victory for the Colonials, James Rodas took first in the 200 free, Jack MacMillan came in first in the 50 free and 100 free, Ben Goroway placed first in the 500 free and 100 back and Lincoln Stuek placed first in the 100 breast. The 400 FR, 200 FR and 200 MR teams also came in first. On the girls side, Morristown (5-1) fell to Hanover Park, 89-81, on Tuesday. Orianna James-Drayer came in first in the 500 free and Jill Rosenfeld placed first in the 50 free and 100 free. The Colonials will host Morristown Beard on Thursday January 19. Meet begins at 4pm. Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO