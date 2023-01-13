ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

8 Short Hills Residents Make Dean's List at Lehigh University

By Elise Margulis
 4 days ago

BETHLEHEM, PA -- Eight Short Hills residents are on Lehigh University's Fall 2022 Dean's List. Students must earn a scholastic average of 3.6 or higher while taking at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses to be on the list.

Here are the student's names:

Ethan Barishaw

Jordana Bell

Ross Bell

Keith Cheung

Claire Kirshenbaum

Julia Marx

Taylor Nemet

Jack Schob

Congratulations and great work!

