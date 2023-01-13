ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Japan's Kishida says allies must act in concert on China

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GtAQ_0kE6HYxP00

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan, the United States and Europe must act in unison on China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in Washington on Friday, during a visit aimed at enhancing Tokyo's U.S. alliance in the face of growing challenges from Beijing.

Kishida said in a speech at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies that China was the central challenge for both Japan and the United States.

"It is absolutely imperative for Japan, the United States and Europe to stand united in managing our respective relationship with China," he added.

Kishida earlier met President Joe Biden at the White House who said the United States remained strongly committed to its alliance with Japan and praised Tokyo's "historic" defense build up announced last month.

"The international community is at a historical turning point: the free, open and stable international order that we have dedicated ourselves to upholding is now in grave danger," Kishida said.

China's vision for the international order differs from the views of Japan and the United States in some ways that the allies "can never accept," Kishida said.

"China needs to make a strategic decision that it will abide by established international rules and that it cannot and will not change the international order in way that are contrary to these rules," Kishida said.

"We will never allow any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force, and we will reinforce our deterrence," he said, adding that countries should work with China to contribute to global peace and stability and in the Indo-Pacific.

Kishida reiterated Japan's concern about China's military activities near disputed islets in the East China Sea – known as the Senkaku Islands in Japanese and the Diaoyu Islands in Chinese – as well as China's launch of ballistic missiles last year that landed in waters near Japan.

Japan last month announced its biggest military build-up since World War Two - a dramatic departure from seven decades of pacifism - fueled by concerns about Chinese actions in the region.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
New York Post

China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America

The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there.  Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering.  Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
New York Post

Pompeo warns millions could be infected with COVID because of China

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday as he warned COVID could rapidly spread across the globe after China dropped its strict virus measures. The former Trump official told radio host John Catsimatidis Sunday morning that Xi will “infect millions more” because Chinese residents – who are facing yet another surge in infections – are now free to travel. He even recalled frightening scenes from Italy in 2020 — before vaccines were developed — where hospitals were overloaded with people seeking medical help due to the disease. “You remember those pictures from Milan when the hospitals...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy