This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here

With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States.

A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love moving to New Braunfels, which ranked fourth on America's "20 hottest neighborhoods" list. It was only behind Clarksville, TN, Celebration, FL and Yukon, OK, which were rated as the three top areas on these charts.

Experts analyzed Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data to rank zip codes by the number of homes that went under contract within 90 days of being listed and found 10 Lone Star State zips dominating this list of 20. That's literally half of the entire study.

Other Texas regions that made the list, include Leander (sixth), Forney (eighth), three zip codes in San Antonio, and two others in Katy.

New Braunfels is projected to have a population of over 100,000 in 2023. This represents significant growth from the 98,000-plus recorded by the 2021 census. It's known among its inhabitants as a charming suburb tucked inside the sprawling Texas Hill Country.

These factors make it a big draw, offering quick access to major cities like the state capital and San Antonio.

Most notably though, not even one of these neighborhoods belonged to the ever-popular moving destination Austin, TX.

Austin however, did feature on another recent list by Peek & Cloppenburg— among the best cities to live in the world, along with Houston. No wonder, thousands have moved to Texas in the recent past, making it their new home.

According to Kxan News, projections from the Texas Demographic Center expect continued growth in the state over the next few decades.

The appeal of living in the Southern state comes from its abundant job opportunities and overall cheaper cost of living. Migrants can choose between the hustle and bustle of larger cities and contrastingly quieter suburbs, which are equally well-equipped.

I had once listed at least six reasons to not move to Texas, but I guess that's what happens when you are born and raised here. Drop your thoughts on the Texan life in the comments.