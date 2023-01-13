ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4f3r_0kE6HRmK00

With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States.

A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love moving to New Braunfels, which ranked fourth on America's "20 hottest neighborhoods" list. It was only behind Clarksville, TN, Celebration, FL and Yukon, OK, which were rated as the three top areas on these charts.

Experts analyzed Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data to rank zip codes by the number of homes that went under contract within 90 days of being listed and found 10 Lone Star State zips dominating this list of 20. That's literally half of the entire study.

Other Texas regions that made the list, include Leander (sixth), Forney (eighth), three zip codes in San Antonio, and two others in Katy.

New Braunfels is projected to have a population of over 100,000 in 2023. This represents significant growth from the 98,000-plus recorded by the 2021 census. It's known among its inhabitants as a charming suburb tucked inside the sprawling Texas Hill Country.

These factors make it a big draw, offering quick access to major cities like the state capital and San Antonio.

Most notably though, not even one of these neighborhoods belonged to the ever-popular moving destination Austin, TX.

Austin however, did feature on another recent list by Peek & Cloppenburg— among the best cities to live in the world, along with Houston. No wonder, thousands have moved to Texas in the recent past, making it their new home.

According to Kxan News, projections from the Texas Demographic Center expect continued growth in the state over the next few decades.

The appeal of living in the Southern state comes from its abundant job opportunities and overall cheaper cost of living. Migrants can choose between the hustle and bustle of larger cities and contrastingly quieter suburbs, which are equally well-equipped.

I had once listed at least six reasons to not move to Texas, but I guess that's what happens when you are born and raised here. Drop your thoughts on the Texan life in the comments.

Comments / 65

TexasGirl F`46`
4d ago

That’s not far from Austin… I sure hope they don’t Cali it up…. We Texans , all of us , have always enjoyed Gruene and the River. Leave it the way it is!

Reply(5)
31
Texas101
4d ago

Houston is on two lists: one of the best cities to live in, and one of the worse crime rates in the country. I can see the latter is true, so have a hard time believing the former.

Reply(4)
14
Vet Buen
4d ago

I notice a lot of cars with license plate from Florida and other surrounding states. And I’m not looking forward to it. I hope they get used to the 115 to 120° in the summertime.

Reply(2)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Why is the cost of Texan barbecue so high?

I've written about my love for Texan barbecue many times. From my first ever taste of Texan barbecue at a Bill Millers to lining up for five hours to eat at Franklins in Texas. It has never been the cheapest food option, but is it just me, or has the price increased considerably over the last few years?
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
TEXAS STATE
WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
MORGAN CITY, LA
LoneStar 92

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
Radio Texas LIVE!

Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Houston, TX, we don't have a problem. Straight outta Brownsville, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain...
HOUSTON, TX
newsnationnow.com

Texas brewery cancels rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse

CONROE, Texas (NewsNation) — A Texas brewery canceled an upcoming event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, posting to Twitter that it felt the event did not reflect its values. The event, a “rally against censorship,” was supposed to take place at the end of January. But after the Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, learned that Rittenhouse was going to be featured at the event, the brewery decided to cancel the event.
CONROE, TX
US105

If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

65K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy