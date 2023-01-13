ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Hooping for a Cure to raise money for cancer patients

ST. IGNACE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 15th annual Hooping for a Cure benefit has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at the LaSalle High School in St. Ignace. The event features the high school basketball teams from St. Ignace and Engadine will raise funds for the Oncology Department of the Mackinac Straits Health System.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
WWMT

Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer speaks on clean energy in European Investment trip

OSLO, Nor. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled across the ocean to spend her first day in Norway on an investment mission trip in Europe. Whitmer met with Norwegian officials to discuss a partnership with innovation in clean energy, smart mobility, hydrogen fuel cells, and energy storage solutions, according to a release from the governor's office.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Soo Locks close for maintenance work

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Soo Locks closed to shipping on Monday for maintenance work. Each year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses this time to do maintenance work in order to keep the Poe and MacArther Locks operating. Another story: New lock at the Soo Locks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy