WWMT
Michigan Corrections Officer Program aims to help officers earn required college credits
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Local corrections officers that need to earn their required college credits could get up to 15 credits tuition-free at Kellogg Community College. The Michigan Department of Corrections, or MDOC, requires that new officers earn 15 college credits within 24 months of employment, according to Kellogg Community College.
WWMT
Hooping for a Cure to raise money for cancer patients
ST. IGNACE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 15th annual Hooping for a Cure benefit has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at the LaSalle High School in St. Ignace. The event features the high school basketball teams from St. Ignace and Engadine will raise funds for the Oncology Department of the Mackinac Straits Health System.
WWMT
Lawyer for Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. urges action at Lansing luncheon
LANSING, Mich. — More work is needed to achieve the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the man who represented the legendary minister and activist at the beginning of his career told a gathering of Michiganders Monday. Remembering King's Legacy: West Michigan celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
WWMT
Constantine Public Schools cancels school due to lack of bus drivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Constantine Public Schools in St. Joseph County announced they were closed on Tuesday, and classes were cancelled due to lack of bus drivers. Start of school year: Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year. “At the end of the day, it sounds...
WWMT
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced opioid settlements are set for end of Jan.
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced Friday that participating local governments are expected to receive the first of three payments in opioid settlements. The state of Michigan is anticipating over $1.45 billion dollars from opiod settlements, according to Dana Nessel. The first $81 million expected later...
WWMT
SOS Benson's priorities in new Democrat-led Legislature include election worker safety
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced her priorities for the new legislative term Tuesday, including what Benson said was a focus on the safety of election workers and voters. Latest on Benson: Michigan Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal. During a press conference...
WWMT
Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
WWMT
Michigan leaders call for action following electric vehicle road funding report
LANSING, Mich. — Leaders from across Michigan met in Lansing Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. A report from Anderson Economic Group called, "The Impact of Electric Vehicle Adoption on Road Funding in Michigan" was discussed along with solutions to the approaching crisis.
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer speaks on clean energy in European Investment trip
OSLO, Nor. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled across the ocean to spend her first day in Norway on an investment mission trip in Europe. Whitmer met with Norwegian officials to discuss a partnership with innovation in clean energy, smart mobility, hydrogen fuel cells, and energy storage solutions, according to a release from the governor's office.
WWMT
Grand Valley State University head football coach stepping down after 19 years with Lakers
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University head football coach Matt Mitchell is stepping down to pursue other coaching opportunities, according to a press release from the university Sunday. "I am so thankful to have been a part of the Grand Valley State football program and Grand Valley State...
WWMT
Soo Locks close for maintenance work
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Soo Locks closed to shipping on Monday for maintenance work. Each year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses this time to do maintenance work in order to keep the Poe and MacArther Locks operating. Another story: New lock at the Soo Locks...
