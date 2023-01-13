ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A Leopard Escaped From The Dallas Zoo & They Don't Know Where She's Hiding

By Brittany Cristiano
 4 days ago
The Dallas Zoo shut down Friday morning after keepers found a female leopard missing from its habitat and authorities still have no clue where she's hiding out.

The cat is a 3 or 4-year-old clouded leopard named Nova who escaped her enclosure and now the Dallas Police Department SWAT team is assisting in the search by foot and with an overhead drone, as reported by WFAA.

The escapee weighs only as much as 25 pounds, so she's classified as "non-dangerous" and doesn't threaten humans.

The popular North Texas zoo attraction announced on social media that it was closed due to a "serious situation" for a code blue, which means "a non-dangerous animal" is out of its habitat.

Near noon time, Dallas Zoo President Harrison Edell told news sources that they are still looking for the creature.

Clouded leopards, by nature, are arboreal, so Zoo officials believe she's somewhere still on the premises hiding in a tree.

He suspects Nova is doing what she does when nervous, like "hunt some squirrels and birds and hope not to be noticed," Edell said.

The Zoo President also revealed that the cat escaped from a tear in the mesh of her habitat. Luna, her leopard sister stayed put during Nova's escapade.

A CLOUDED LEOPARDS Updatewww.youtube.com

The Dallas Zoo employees are giving updates when they can, but finding the animal is their top priority. Staff is urging locals to avoid the area until further notice, when they finally locate where Nova is.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

