Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels advises against popular weight-loss drug semaglutide and suggests prioritizing 'common-sense' habits instead
Jillian Michaels warned that weight-loss medications like semaglutide have 'serious side effects' and don't produce lasting results.
msn.com
One chart shows why exercise only plays a tiny role in weight loss
People often think they need to hit the gym or go jogging five times a week to lose weight — and you can see the logic considering weight loss comes down to being in a calorie deficit — but exercise actually plays a surprisingly small role in fat loss.
Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless
This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
This ab exercise is better than crunches — so I did 40 reps a day for a week
I did ab roll-ups everyday for a week - here's what happened when our fitness editor did this Pilates core exercise.
Tips for anyone trying to exercise to lose weight
The activity of running and exercise has been beneficial to health on many levels. Being active has advantages, from relieving stress, strengthening muscles, and losing weight. While all health benefits are important it seems that the activity of running is used for losing weight for many people. Depending on how fast and how far a person runs determines how many calories they burn. The important thing is to open up the door to the home and go for a walk or run. There are a few points to make for exercise and running to lose weight. The impact of running on...
3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue
Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss
It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
I did hip thrusts every day for a week to help grow my glutes — and wow
One fitness writer put the hip thrust to the test every day for a week. Here's what happened to her glutes.
4 muscles you're probably ignoring and the best exercises to build them, according to a personal trainer
Build the overlooked muscles in your back, abs, and hips to help prevent injury and make workouts more effective, according to personal trainer.
5 Tips For Endless Weight-Loss Motivation
Weight loss can be a challenging journey, and one of the biggest obstacles to overcome is a lack of motivation. It's easy to start off strong, but as the weeks and months go by, it can be difficult to maintain the same level of enthusiasm and determination. In this article, we will share 5 tips that will help you stay motivated and achieve your weight loss goals.
thebrag.com
Abbie Chatfield lashes out at speculation about her sudden weight loss
Abbie Chatfield has slammed people who’ve speculated how and why she’s suddenly lost a considerable about of weight. The reality star’s Instagram is littered with comments from followers pointing out Chatfield’s weight loss. However, the 27-year-old told Stellar Magazine that her “changing body” is “no one’s business”.
Medical News Today
Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects
Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
Dog Pushed in Stroller As He's Too 'Fat' To Walk Has Internet in Stitches
This old dog has an ingenious way of avoiding physical exercise, opting instead to ride in the children's stroller
NPR
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
Happiness can be hard to quantify, because it can mean something different to everyone. But let's say you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person, like your income, a job, your relationships or your health. What would make the biggest difference?. That's the question that...
EatingWell
The 6 Best Budget-Friendly Anti-Inflammatory Foods, According to a Dietitian
Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life. Inflammation is a trending topic, and it's for a...
studyfinds.org
A simple smell test may help reveal signs of unhealthy aging and frailty
A simple smell test could help doctors screen older adults for signs of frailty and unhealthy aging. Researchers from Johns Hopkins demonstrated that the loss of smell may be predictive of a higher risk for age-related health problems. So far, studies have shown that smell dysfunction acts as an early...
psychologytoday.com
Eliminating Guilt, Shame, Regret, and Worry
Regret and shame often result from feelings of guilt. Guilt is a sense of culpability that can be helpful or devastating in one's life. When you make a mistake, own it. Correct it if you can, then let it go. Here's how. It has been said that we are living...
CNBC
What a brain expert eats in a day to boost memory and stay sharp
For neuroscience researcher, Marc Milstein, eating healthy isn't only to keep your body fit and strong but to do the same for your brain. In his book, "The Age-Proof Brain: New Strategies to Improve Memory, Protect Immunity and Fight Off Dementia," Milstein breaks down lifestyle habits that can help keep your brain young no matter your age. Milstein shares with CNBC Make It what he eats throughout the day to boost his memory and stay sharp.
The last 5 kilos really are the hardest to lose. Here’s why, and what you can do about it
Anyone who has tried to lose weight will be familiar with these nine frustrating words: the last five kilos are the hardest to lose. You’re just about to hit your target weight, but suddenly the scales won’t budge – even though you’re still following the same healthy diet, lifestyle habits and exercise plan. There’s a scientific basis for why losing the last few kilos is hard, called the weight-loss plateau. But before you hit Google for one of those programs promising to help you lose the last five kilos, here’s some important information about why it occurs, and five simple things you...
