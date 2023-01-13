Shakira Released A New Track That Disses Her Ex & It's Already Breaking Records

Shakira has turned her heartache into a record-breaking track with her latest song, which was released on Thursday, garnering over 50 million in 24 hours.

The Colombian singer released a new collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap titled BZRP Music Session #53, and it looks like some of the lyrics are taking aim at her ex-boyfriend and soccer star Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

In the song, Shakira seemingly slammed Piqué who she split up with last year after a 12 year relationship.

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago. A she-wolf like me is not for rookies. A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sings as per a translation of the Spanish lyrics by Billboard.

The singer released a hit called She Wolf in 2009 before she and Piqué met.

"I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you," she continues in the song.

She then dives deeper into the pair's break-up, giving some personal details.

"You left me, my mother-in-law, as my neighbor. Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," she sings referencing her ongoing tax fraud trial in Spain in which she's accused of not paying €14.5 million in taxes to the Spanish government.

"You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger. Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53www.youtube.com

The disses don't stop there.

It looks like the Hips Don't Lie singer is also shading Piqué's 23-year-old girlfriend.

"I wish you luck with my supposed replacement. I don't even know what happened to you," she sings.

"I'm worth two of 22 [year olds]. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You're going fast, slow down. Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

On Friday afternoon, the track had been viewed over 71 million times.

According to The Guardian, it's become the most-watched new Latin music video in YouTube's history.

Shakira has responded to the song's huge success.

In an Insta post on Friday, the Spanish singer added a screenshot of the song making it onto Spotify's global top 50 list.

She also included a message in the caption.

"And here’s to all the women teaching me how to make sweet lemonade when life gives you those sour a.. lemons," she wrote.

This isn't the first song that Shakira has released about the breakup.

In October 2022, the singer released Monotonia which was alsosaid to be inspired by Piqué.

In the Spanish-language song, Shakira sings about a breakup that was "neither your fault nor mine," because monotony is to blame.

Piqué and Shakira first got together in 2011 and they have two children together, but they broke up in 2022 after he reportedly cheated on her with model Bar Rafaeli.