FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20,000 acres of agriculture damaged in Monterey County after storms
SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Local farmers are glad that water came into the Central Coast but at what cost? Executive Director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau Norm Groot gives some insight. “We’re estimating at this point anywhere from 20,000 acres up, maybe impacted at this point,” Groot said.” And that could be anywhere from 40 to The post 20,000 acres of agriculture damaged in Monterey County after storms appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins Hospital receives $3 million loan from CHFFA
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced it received a $3 million loan from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA). Interim CEO Mary Casillas said the loan and “other operational savings endeavors” extend the date in which the hospital is estimated to run out of funds to operate from Feb. 18 to mid-March.
pajaronian.com
Pajaro residents still evacuated
PAJARO—On the same day that the City of Watsonville lifted its evacuation warnings and orders, residents of the town of Pajaro are questioning why the orders keeping them out of their homes still stand. The Main Street bridge over the Pajaro River was still closed as of Monday afternoon.
KSBW.com
Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week
MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
indybay.org
Stop Felton's Mountain Community Resource Center Driving Homeless Out Into the Rain
HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) has received repeated reports of discriminatory behavior by the management of the Mountain Community Resource Center in Felton. They include denying promised (once-a-week) shower facilities, turning those sheltered under an outdoor awning into the rain, calling sheriffs to harass otherwise peaceful homeless people, and similar actions treating the poor outside like criminals.
calcoastnews.com
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
Where we stand on Sunday: Biden declares major disaster in Santa Cruz County amid more storm evacuations, flooding
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and members of her staff visited parts of Rio Del Mar and Capitola, and were set to survey areas of San Lorenzo Valley as part of a multiday tour to asses whether to issue a major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County communities devastated by floods, landslides and power outages after several rounds of intense storms.
Paradise Post
Slip sliding away: The name of the game on scenic Highway 1
BIG SUR — The engineers and laborers who constructed California State Route 1 from Carmel to San Luis Obispo County beginning in the 1920s knew the road was fraught with peril. But they did it anyway. Coastal communities in the area needed better access to health care and other resources.
benitolink.com
Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County
Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
VIDEO: Woman Rescued After Climbing Tree to Escape Raging California Floodwater
Stunning footage shows the moment crews rescued a woman after she clung to a tree as intense floodwater raged beneath her. The video comes as residents reel from the ongoing flooding caused by a strong atmospheric river storm that dumped torrential rain and floodwater onto California. Before the harrowing rescue...
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Most evacuation orders lifted
SALINAS, Calif. — Monday afternoon, all evacuation orders along the Salinas River in Monterey County were downgraded to evacuation warnings. This change allows residents to return home to areas that were blocked off. Video Player: New slide on Highway 1 South of Big Sur. Evacuation Order. >>View the latest...
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
KSBW.com
Monterey County issues tap water warning for San Ardo residents
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Monterey County is advising residents of San Ardo against drinking tap water due to damage to their water system. The county's Environmental Health Bureau said people should not drink tap water, use it for food prep or for brushing teeth. The water can be used...
Rent relief is eligible to people making as much as $141,550 in Silicon Valley city
(The Center Square) – In a California city where the school district asked for community members to rent rooms to teachers who they said couldn't afford housing, a person making $141,550 is eligible for a rent and relief program paid for with taxpayer dollars. The city of Milpitas is...
bigsurkate.blog
Evacuation Orders – Carmel River, 1/14/23
Advisory: Evacuation Warnings Upgraded to Evacuation Orders for areas of Carmel River Effective Immediately | Advertencias de evacuación se elev …. Dear Nixle User,The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded Evacuation Warnings to Evacuation Orders for low-lying areas of the Carmel River effective immediately and until further notice. The Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. If you are in an Evacuation Order Zone quickly and calmly evacuate. Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert. If you have large animals or need extra time to evacuate, now is the time to do so. Monitor local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 2-1-1 for information. Call 9-1-1 only if you have a life-threatening emergency. If you need animal sheltering, call the SPCA at 831-373-2631. For the SPCA after hours line call 831-646-5534 An Emergency Shelter is available for residents in the Monterey Room at Monterey County Fairgrounds located at 2004 Fairground Rd, Monterey, CA. A Temporary Evacuation Point is located at the Carmel Valley Library from 8am-5pm. To view an Evacuation Map: bit.ly/3Za0Xc0.
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
